Union Investment Corp PLC is a Jordan-based company, which is primarily engaged in Financial investment activities. The Company is organized into two business segments: Investments in companiesâ share include investments in the share capital of affiliated companies, and Real Estate Investment covers purchase of lands. The Company focuses on the investment in industrial, commercial, agricultural, touristic and real estate sectors by establishing investment projects or participating in its establishment, as well as investing in securities and funds. The Companyâs principal activities include portfolio management and investment in equities, bonds, real estate and hybrid securities.

Sector Tobacco