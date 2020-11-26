Union Jack Oil : Director Dealings

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

26 November 2020

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company announces that it has been notified that Mr Joseph 0`Farrell, Executive Director, today purchased 19,300,000 ordinary shares of 0.025p each in Union Jack ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.130p each. David Bramhill, Executive Chairman, also today purchased 19,400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.129p each.

Following these purchases, Mr O`Farrell is the beneficial owner of 337,382,806 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.70% of the total issued share capital. Mr Bramhill is the beneficial owner of 83,329,285 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.42% of the total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact: Union Jack Oil plc Via Cassiopeia Services Ltd David Bramhill SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Richard Morrison

Richard Hail

Caroline Rowe

Cassiopeia Services Ltd +44 (0)7949 690 338

Public Relations

Stefania Barbaglio

