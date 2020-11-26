Log in
Union Jack Oil : Director Dealings

11/26/2020 | 05:21am EST
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

26 November 2020

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company announces that it has been notified that Mr Joseph 0`Farrell, Executive Director, today purchased 19,300,000 ordinary shares of 0.025p each in Union Jack ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.130p each. David Bramhill, Executive Chairman, also today purchased 19,400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.129p each.

Following these purchases, Mr O`Farrell is the beneficial owner of 337,382,806 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.70% of the total issued share capital. Mr Bramhill is the beneficial owner of 83,329,285 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.42% of the total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Union Jack Oil plc

Via Cassiopeia Services Ltd

David Bramhill

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Richard Morrison

Richard Hail

Caroline Rowe

Cassiopeia Services Ltd

+44 (0)7949 690 338

Public Relations

Stefania Barbaglio

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

1.

Mr. Joseph O'Farrell

a)

Name:

2.

Mr David Bramhill

2.Reason for the notification

1.

Executive Director

a)

Position/status:

2.

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Union Jack Oil plc

b)

LEI:

2138005VW7IUUUPY5Q88

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4.

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 0.025p each

instrument, type of instrument:

b)

Identification code:

GB00B814XC94

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of shares

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

0.130p

19,300,000

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

2.

0.129p

19,400,000

Aggregated information:

Single transactions as in 4 c) above

e)

Aggregated volume:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.129p

38,700,000

Price:

f)

Date of the transaction:

26 November 2020

g)

Place of the transaction:

AIM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
