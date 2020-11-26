Union Jack Oil : Director Dealings

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of
Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement
26 November 2020
Union Jack Oil plc
("Union Jack" or the "Company")
Director Dealings
Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company announces that it has been notified that Mr Joseph 0`Farrell, Executive Director, today purchased 19,300,000 ordinary shares of 0.025p each in Union Jack ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.130p each. David Bramhill, Executive Chairman, also today purchased 19,400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.129p each.
Following these purchases, Mr O`Farrell is the beneficial owner of 337,382,806 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.70% of the total issued share capital. Mr Bramhill is the beneficial owner of 83,329,285 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.42% of the total issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Mr. Joseph O'Farrell
2.
Mr David Bramhill
|
2.Reason for the notification
1.
Executive Director
Position/status:
|
|
Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Union Jack Oil plc
b)
LEI:
2138005VW7IUUUPY5Q88
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
4.
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 0.025p each
|
b)
Identification code:
GB00B814XC94
c)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of shares
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.
0.130p
19,300,000
d)
Price(s) and volume(s):
2.
0.129p
19,400,000
Aggregated information:
Single transactions as in 4 c) above
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.129p
38,700,000
|
26 November 2020
g)
AIM
