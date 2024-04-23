23 April 2024
Union Jack Oil plc
("Union Jack" or the "Company")
USA Investor Presentation
Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO and (OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, exploration and investment company, is pleased to announce that a new Corporate Presentation (the "Presentation") is now available at www.unionjackoil.com.
The Presentation will be shared today with New York based, Sidoti & Company Inc ("Sidoti"), ahead of Union Jack's participation in the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference on 8-9 May 2024.
Sidoti's investor conferences serve as a leading forum for interaction between smaller companies and investors.
Sidoti is also a premier provider of independent securities research, focused specifically on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities.
For further information, please contact:
Union Jack Oil plc
info@unionjackoil.com
David Bramhill
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
+44 (0)20 3470 0470
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Matthew Johnson
Richard Hail
Caroline Rowe
Kasia Brzozowska
Shore Capital
+44 (0)20 7408 4090
Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs
Harry Davies-Bell
Gneiss Energy Limited
+44 (0)20 9263 3983
Financial Adviser
Jon Fitzpatrick
Paul Weidman
Harbor Access
+1 (475) 477 9402
USA Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
Tommy Zima
BlytheRay
+44 (0)20 7138 3204
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
