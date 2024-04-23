23 April 2024

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

USA Investor Presentation

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO and (OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, exploration and investment company, is pleased to announce that a new Corporate Presentation (the "Presentation") is now available at www.unionjackoil.com.

The Presentation will be shared today with New York based, Sidoti & Company Inc ("Sidoti"), ahead of Union Jack's participation in the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference on 8-9 May 2024.

Sidoti's investor conferences serve as a leading forum for interaction between smaller companies and investors.

Sidoti is also a premier provider of independent securities research, focused specifically on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities.

For further information, please contact: Union Jack Oil plc info@unionjackoil.com David Bramhill SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Matthew Johnson

Richard Hail

Caroline Rowe

Kasia Brzozowska

Shore Capital +44 (0)20 7408 4090

Joint Broker

Toby Gibbs

Harry Davies-Bell

Gneiss Energy Limited +44 (0)20 9263 3983

Financial Adviser

Jon Fitzpatrick

Paul Weidman