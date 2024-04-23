23 April 2024

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

USA Investor Presentation

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO and (OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, exploration and investment company, is pleased to announce that a new Corporate Presentation (the "Presentation") is now available at www.unionjackoil.com.

The Presentation will be shared today with New York based, Sidoti & Company Inc ("Sidoti"), ahead of Union Jack's participation in the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference on 8-9 May 2024.

Sidoti's investor conferences serve as a leading forum for interaction between smaller companies and investors.

Sidoti is also a premier provider of independent securities research, focused specifically on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities.

