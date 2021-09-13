Union Jack Oil : Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 09/13/2021 | 02:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. 13 September 2021 UNION JACK OIL PLC (AIM: UJO) Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 Union Jack Oil plc ("Union Jack" or the "Company"), a UK focused onshore conventional oil and gas production, development and exploration company, is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the Half Year ended 30 June 2021. Highlights Wressle oil production, following successful proppant squeeze of the Ashover Grit reservoir, significantly exceeding initial expectations of the 500 barrels of oil per day well deliverability projections

From 19 August 2021 to 9 September 2021, Wressle has contributed approximately US$300,000 net to Union Jack from test production during this short period

Assuming sustained deliverability, at current production rates Wressle is set to become the second ranked onshore oilfield in the UK next to Wytch Farm

Considerable upside remaining at Wressle from the Wingfield Flags and Penistone Flags reservoirs, both of which have already demonstrated their ability to flow oil to surface during testing of the original discovery well, and in addition, the Broughton North prospect

Leading energy consultancy to be commissioned by Union Jack to prepare an updated Competent Persons Report on the Wressle development

Data gathering at West Newton B-1z ongoing following gas and sample liquid hydrocarbons recovered to surface

B-1z ongoing following gas and sample liquid hydrocarbons recovered to surface Testing now underway at West Newton-A2 well, where a 65 metre hydrocarbon column was previously discovered

Newton-A2 well, where a 65 metre hydrocarbon column was previously discovered Acquisition of a further 15% of Biscathorpe, bringing Union Jack's interest to a material 45%

Biscathorpe side-track planned to be drilled during 2022, from the existing B-2 well bore, targeting the Dinantian Carbonate discovery and Basal Westphalian sequences

side-track planned to be drilled during 2022, from the existing B-2 well bore, targeting the Dinantian Carbonate discovery and Basal Westphalian sequences AA rating for Carbon Intensity at Biscathorpe for potential upstream oil production following Gaffney Cline study

Union Jack management's view is that Biscathorpe remains one of the UK's largest onshore un-appraised conventional hydrocarbon targets

un-appraised conventional hydrocarbon targets Acquired a 2.5% interest in the Claymore Piper Royalty Complex, representing an attractive low-risk entry strategy to the North Sea that generates positive cash flows and delivers superior investment returns

low-risk entry strategy to the North Sea that generates positive cash flows and delivers superior investment returns Negotiations are at an advanced stage with two North American financial entities to acquire a further combined 25% interest in the Claymore Piper Royalty, further details of which will be announced once finalised

Debt free and revenues now contributing from four assets in the Union Jack portfolio David Bramhill, Executive Chairman, commented: "The period covered in this Half Yearly Report has seen important progress made at our three key project interests, namely, Wressle, West Newton and Biscathorpe plus the addition of an attractive royalty revenue stream. Developments at our three material projects where we have meaningful economic interests have generated a steady stream of encouraging news flow, which we expect will be continued based on current activities. "In the subsequent period to this Half Yearly Report, we have seen Wressle production rates well in excess of our projected 500 barrels of oil per day with a corresponding expectation of its potential to deliver material future revenues. "Given these encouraging initial test results at Wressle, Union Jack management is of the opinion that, if Wressle is only half as good as we anticipate, then we will be hearing much more about this development for many years to come. "The revenue potential from Wressle, the royalty stream and our wider appraisal testing and planned drilling activities, all augur well for the execution of our strategy in delivering material growth in the medium term and achieving our goal of building a sustainable, cash generating and profitable, UK onshore focused, mid-tier conventional hydrocarbon producer. "The Board remains both confident and optimistic and the future of Union Jack remains bright." For further information please contact the following: Union Jack Oil plc info@unionjackoil.com David Bramhill SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Nominated Adviser and Broker Caroline Rowe Richard Hail Richard Morrison Novus Communications Ltd +44 (0)20 7448 9839 Public Relations Twitter:@NovusComms Alan Green/Jacqueline Briscoe In accordance with the "AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies", the information contained within this announcement has been reviewed by Graham Bull, Non- Executive Director, who has over 46 years of international oil and gas industry exploration experience. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to present this Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 to the shareholders of Union Jack Oil plc ("Union Jack" or the "Company"). OVERVIEW The past six months, and the subsequent period to this Half Yearly Report, has seen some highly encouraging and positive developments that augur well for the execution of our strategy in delivering material growth, cash flow in the medium term and building a sustainable, UK onshore focused, mid-tier conventional hydrocarbon producer. We are pleased to report that marked progress has been made during the period being reported upon and beyond, the highlights being: Wressle oil production, following successful proppant squeeze of the Ashover Grit reservoir, significantly exceeding initial expectations of the 500 barrels of oil per day well deliverability projections

From 19 August 2021 to 9 September 2021, Wressle has contributed approximately US$300,000 net to Union Jack from test production during this short period

Assuming sustained deliverability, at current production rates Wressle is set to become the second ranked onshore oilfield in the UK next to Wytch Farm

Considerable upside remaining at Wressle from the Wingfield Flags and Penistone Flags reservoirs, both of which have already demonstrated their ability to flow oil to surface during testing of the original discovery well, and in addition, the Broughton North prospect

Leading energy consultancy to be commissioned by Union Jack to prepare an updated Competent Persons Report on the Wressle development

Data gathering at West Newton B-1z ongoing following gas and sample liquid hydrocarbons recovered to surface

B-1z ongoing following gas and sample liquid hydrocarbons recovered to surface Testing now underway at West Newton-A2 well, where a 65 metre hydrocarbon column was previously discovered

Newton-A2 well, where a 65 metre hydrocarbon column was previously discovered Acquisition of a further 15% of Biscathorpe, bringing Union Jack's interest to a material 45%

Biscathorpe side-track planned to be drilled during 2022, from the existing B-2 well bore, targeting the Dinantian Carbonate discovery and Basal Westphalian sequences

side-track planned to be drilled during 2022, from the existing B-2 well bore, targeting the Dinantian Carbonate discovery and Basal Westphalian sequences AA rating for Carbon Intensity at Biscathorpe for potential upstream oil production following Gaffney Cline study

Union Jack management's view is that Biscathorpe remains one of the UK's largest onshore un-appraised conventional hydrocarbon targets

un-appraised conventional hydrocarbon targets Acquired a 2.5% interest in the Claymore Piper Royalty Complex, representing an attractive low-risk entry strategy to the North Sea that generates positive cash flows and delivers superior investment returns

low-risk entry strategy to the North Sea that generates positive cash flows and delivers superior investment returns Negotiations are at an advanced stage with two North American financial entities to acquire a further combined 25% interest in the Claymore Piper Royalty, further details of which will be announced once finalised

Debt free and revenues now contributing from four assets in the Union Jack portfolio The results to date from Wressle, following the successful proppant squeeze operation, have significantly exceeded our expectations. Free flow rates of oil through a restricted choke are in excess of the 500 barrels of oil per day predicted. The rates we are seeing during the ongoing clean-up phase, with zero water cut, provide encouraging reassurance ahead of reaching the peak production potential from the Ashover Grit reservoir. Since the re-commencement of well testing at Wressle on 19 August 2021 to 9 September 2021, good quality oil has been produced and sold, netting Union Jack approximately US$300,000 of revenue during this short period. Assuming this impressive cash flow from Wressle is sustained, the projected net revenue from Wressle alone, will be financially transformational for the Company. The producing Keddington and Fiskerton oilfields, also contribute income, supplementing our revenue generation. In March 2021, the Company acquired a 2.5% interest in the Claymore Piper Royalty Complex, encompassing a number of North Sea producing assets from Cambridge Petroleum Royalties Limited, for a total consideration of US$130,000. The acquisition represented an attractive low-risk entry strategy to the North Sea as it generates positive cash flows and delivers superior investment returns without the accompanying capital and operating costs associated with direct participation in the underlying oilfield developments and infrastructure. Negotiations are at an advanced stage with two North American financial entities to acquire a further combined 25% interest in this asset in the near future, further details of which will be announced once finalised. This royalty asset is expected to deliver a protracted cash flow for a minimum of ten years and an independently commissioned financial model has indicated that the life of these royalty units could extend until 2040 and beyond. All outstanding cash sums due to royalty holders of the Claymore Piper Royalty Units are currently held in escrow by the operator of the Claymore Piper Complex pending their distribution by a royalty manager to be appointed. PEDL180/PEDL182 WRESSLE DEVELOPMENT (40%) Located in Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin, PEDL180 and PEDL182 contain the substantial Wressle conventional oil discovery which is currently free flowing good quality oil under well test conditions and comfortably exceeding the original projections of 500 barrels of oil per day. The Wressle-1 well is continuing to clean up and has not yet reached its peak potential. Assuming that the deliverability is sustained, the Wressle oilfield would be ranked as the second largest onshore oil producer in the UK next to the prolific Wytch Farm oilfield. The Wressle-1 discovery was defined on proprietary 3-D seismic data. The structure is on- trend with the producing Crosby Warren oilfield and the Broughton B-1 oil discovery, both to the immediate northwest, and the Brigg-1 discovery to the southeast. All of these wells contain oil in various sandstone reservoirs within the Upper Carboniferous succession. Union Jack's management believe that Wressle is still in its infancy in terms of development potential and that considerable upside remains within PEDLs 180 and 182, within the Wingfield Flags and Penistone Flags reservoirs, both of which have already demonstrated their ability to flow during initial testing of the original discovery well. The Broughton North prospect also provides further upside potential. The operator has updated the economic model for the Wressle oilfield. Their work has demonstrated that the project is economically robust in the current and improving oil price environment with a full-cycle cash break-even oil price estimated at US$17.62 per barrel and an attractive cash lifting cost below US$10 per barrel. The Company is in the process of commissioning a leading energy consultancy to provide an updated Competent Persons Report on the Wressle development. Union Jack thank the operator and their contractors who have contributed to this landmark achievement in obtaining deliverability for the Wressle Joint Venture I look forward to reporting further details once a stabilised flow rate from the Ashover Grit reservoir is established. PEDL183 WEST NEWTON A-1,A-2 AND B-1z DISCOVERIES (16.665%) Union Jack, during late 2018, completed a farm-in to licence PEDL183, covering an area of 176,000 acres, to acquire a 16.665% working interest. PEDL183, is located onshore UK, north of the river Humber, also encompassing the town of Beverley, East Yorkshire. The licence area is within the Western sector of the Southern Zechstein Basin. The conventional West Newton A-1("WNA-1") and A-2("WNA-2") discoveries are on-trend with the prolific offshore Hewett gas complex. In the UK, carbonates of the Permian Basin have been targeted and produced offshore and onshore in the Southern North Sea Gas Basin. These carbonates have been extensively explored and produced onshore in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland, which provide several analogues for West Newton and the overall licence area. The WNA-2 well was drilled as an appraisal of the WNA-1 discovery and reached a total depth of 2,061 metres. A full suite of logs were run and 28 metres of core was successfully cut and recovered to surface Evaluation of the WNA-2 open hole data identified an estimated gross hydrocarbon column of approximately 65 metres in the Kirkham Abbey formation. Initial petrophysical indicates a gross oil column of 45 metres, underlying a gross gas column of 20 metres. The WNA-2 well exhibits encouraging porosities on logs and in core. Natural fracturing is also confirmed by an imaging log run across the entire Kirkham Abbey interval. A revised Extended Well Test is currently underway to evaluate the significant oil column in the Kirkham Abbey formation which is known to contain a material in-place hydrocarbon volume. The previously completed zone at WNA-2 has been shut in for circa two years with minimal fluid head on the perforated interval. Drilling at WNB-1z well demonstrated a significant hydrocarbon column of 62 metres and, as previously demonstrated at WNA-2, it also confirmed the presence of material volumes of hydrocarbons in place. Data gathering at the WNB-1z appraisal well is ongoing where 44 metres of the Kirkham Abbey formation were perforated and good quality gas recovered and incinerated at surface, consistent with the gas flowed from both the A site wells. Gas analysis indicates approximately 90% methane, 4.5% ethane and zero H2S (Hydrogen Sulphide). Sample liquid hydrocarbons were recovered to surface and the Kirkham Abbey formation confirmed to be naturally fractured by imaging log, core, SEM photomicrographs and most significantly fluid injection rates of 5.7 barrels per minute (8,208 barrels per day). In addition, similarities between "fingerprints" of liquids recovered from WNA-1 and WNA-2 wells have been observed. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:21:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about UNION JACK OIL PLC 02:22a UNION JACK OIL : Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 PU 02:06a UNION JACK OIL : Earnings Flash (UJO.L) UNION JACK OIL Posts H1 Loss GBX-0.84 MT 08/31 UNION JACK OIL : 'Fully Funded' for West Newton, UK, Well Exploration MT 08/31 UNION JACK OIL : West Newton Update PU 08/31 Union Jack Oil plc Provides West Newton Update CI 08/24 UPDATE : UK's Wressle Oil Well Surpasses Expected Production of 500 Barrels Per .. MT 08/24 UNION JACK OIL : Wressle-1 Discovery in UK Surpasses Expected Production Rate; S.. MT 08/24 UNION JACK OIL : Wressle Well Test Update PU 08/24 Union Jack Oil plc to Provide Positive Update on the Extended Well Test Opera.. CI 07/29 UNION JACK OIL : Wressle Operations Update PU