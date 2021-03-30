Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Union Jack Oil plc    UJO   GB00BLH1S316

UNION JACK OIL PLC

(UJO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Jack Oil : West Newton Operations Update PEDL183

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

30 March 2021

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

West Newton Operations Update PEDL183

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, is pleased to offer an update in respect of the future planned test programmes at West Newton.

The Company holds a 16.665% economic interest in PEDL183, encompassing an area of 176,000 acres and located within the Western sector of the Southern Permian Basin, onshore UK, North of the river Humber. PEDL183 contains the WNA-1, WNA-2 and WNB-1Z discoveries.

Highlights:

  • Draft Environmental Agency permit received for completion, well clean-up and Extended Well Test ("EWT") at WNB-1Z and additional wells at the West Newton B site

  • First phase of evaluation, including Cased Hole Logging Programme and Vertical Seismic Profiling, of WNB-1Z to commence in April 2021

  • Processing and interpretation of data expected to take two weeks and will inform completion, well clean-up and EWT operations for WNB-1Z well

  • Preparations for updated Competent Person's Report at West Newton in progress

Environmental Agency Permit

The Operator of PEDL183, Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited applied to vary the West Newton B Wellsite permit and has received a draft of the varied permit from the Environmental Agency ("EA") that will accommodate completion, well clean-up and EWT operations. This permit includes the WNB-1Z discovery well and any additional wells planned for the West Newton B site.

An EA permit is already in place at the West Newton A site, that includes further clean-up and EWT operations on the WNA-2 well.

Cased Hole Logging Programme ("CHLP") and Vertical Seismic Profiling ("VSP") Survey

The first phase of the evaluation programme on the WNB-1Z discovery well is planned to commence in April 2021 and will initially be comprised of a customised CHLP including a cement bond log, a Weatherford Raptor evaluation tool to log the Kirkham Abbey formation and a VSP.

The Raptor tool is a pulsed neutron wireline logging device that provides a quantification and advanced analysis of oil, gas and water saturations and potential fluid contacts in a cased wellbore.

This cased hole logging activity will be followed by a VSP survey that will provide a high-resolution calibration of the existing 3D seismic data and is considered to be a more accurate method of calibrating previously interpreted formation tops and previously calculated time-estimated formation depths.

Following completion of the CHLP and VSP survey, the processing and interpretation of the data acquired is expected to take approximately two weeks and will help inform the completion, well clean-up and EWT operations on the Kirkham Abbey formation for the WNB-1Z well.

Competent Person's Report

Data gathered from the completion and EWT programme will be incorporated with the existing information to produce a new Competent Person's Report ("CPR").

Discussions regarding the appointment of a highly respected global consultancy to produce a CPR on West Newton are at an advanced stage. The JV expects to be in a position to announce this appointment in the near future.

Competent Person's Statement

In accordance with the "AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies," the information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and signed off by Graham Bull, Non-Executive Director, who has over 46 years of international oil and gas industry experience.

For further information, please contact:Union Jack Oil plc David Bramhill

Via Cassiopeia Services Ltd

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Richard Morrison

Richard Hail Caroline Rowe

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Cassiopeia Services Ltd

Public Relations

Stefania Barbaglio

+44 (0)7949 690 338

Novus Communications Ltd

Financial PR

Alan Green/Jacqueline Briscoe

+44 (0)20 7448 9839 / Twitter:@NovusComms

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION JACK OIL PLC
02:05aUNION JACK OIL  : West Newton Operations Update PEDL183
PU
03/22UNION JACK OIL  : West Newton Online Consultation Launched Public Consultation o..
PU
02/19UNION JACK OIL  : Proposed Changes to the Articles and Share Consolidation
PU
02/01UNION JACK OIL  : Free Flowing Oil at Wressle Hydrocarbon Development Project
PU
01/28UNION JACK OIL  : West Newton Technical Update and Presentation
PU
01/22UNION JACK OIL  : Says Screening Option For Potential Extension Granted At West ..
MT
01/18UNION JACK OIL  : to Boost Biscathorpe Project Stake to 45%
MT
01/18UNION JACK OIL  : Acquisition of a Further 15% Interest in the Biscathorpe Proje..
PU
2020UNION JACK OIL  : West Newton B1Z Drilling Update
PU
2020UNION JACK OIL  : Up 6% On End of Reconfiguration Works At Wressle Oil Field
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,20 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 7,40 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 134x
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart UNION JACK OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Union Jack Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION JACK OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 133,00 GBX
Last Close Price 34,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 410%
Spread / Average Target 286%
Spread / Lowest Target 161%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Roger Bramhill Executive Chairman
Joseph Bernard O'Farrell Executive Director
Raymond George Godson Non-Executive Director
Graham Bull Non-Executive Director
Matthew Small Secretary
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ