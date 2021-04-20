Union Jack Oil : West Newton Operations Update and Well Testing Programme

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

West Newton Operations Update and Well Testing Programme

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, is pleased to announce an operations update and forward well testing programme in respect of the West Newton B-1Z("WNB-1Z") conventional appraisal well, operated by Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited.

The Company holds a 16.665% economic interest in PEDL183, encompassing an area of 176,000 acres and located within the Western Sector of the Southern Permian Basin, onshore UK, North of the river Humber. PEDL183 contains the WNA-1,WNA-2 and WNB-1Z hydrocarbon discoveries.

Highlights

Cased Hole Logging Programme ("CHLP") and Vertical Seismic Profiling ("VSP") operations on the WNB-1Z well have been completed

WNB-1Z well have been completed CHLP results confirmed the presence of a good cement bond of the production liner and well bore integrity

Data from the VSP is currently in Romania being processed. Initial indications are that the data is of good quality

The VSP data will be used to refine the 3D seismic interpretation, primarily to be used in volumetric calculations towards reserve/resource figures for the West Newton field and for the identification of future well locations

The next phase of operations will be conducted utilising a service rig and will be comprised of perforation and stimulation of the Kirkham Abbey formation and subsequent flow testing of the well

This phase of well testing operations is expected to commence in May 2021. Operations will take approximately four weeks to complete

Following completion of operations on WNB-1Z, the testing of the WNA-2 well will commence

Various thin section images taken from core plugs obtained from the West Newton B-1Z well show porosity throughout the core with the better samples exhibiting porosities of between 12% and 15%

The WNB-1ZSide-Track Appraisal Well

The WNB-1Zside-track appraisal well commenced during November 2020 and reached a Measured Depth of 2,114 metres. 18 metres of core was successfully cut and recovered from the Kirkham Abbey formation.

