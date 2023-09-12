UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CORPORATION
AM 11:37:10 2023-09-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 12-09-2023 11:37:10 AM
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of UNION
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION on the meeting
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-08-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ
held on 06-08-2023 decided the formation of the
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
following committees emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 06-08-2023
2023-08-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Corporate Governance Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
Nesrin A.j Al Otaibi
Chairman of the
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﺮﺒﻳﻮﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﻳﺮﺴﻧ
Committee
ﻲﺒﻴﺘﻌﻟﺍ
Wael Saleh Mahmoud
Vice Chairman of the
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻞﺋﺍﻭ
Shokerat
Committee
ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻘﺷ
TAMER SALMAN ABED
Member
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻠﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ
ABU SOUD
ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Nesrin Otaibi
Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
