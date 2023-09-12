UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CORPORATION

AM 11:37:10 2023-09-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 12-09-2023 11:37:10 AM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of UNION

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION on the meeting

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-08-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ

held on 06-08-2023 decided the formation of the

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

following committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 06-08-2023

2023-08-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Corporate Governance Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

Nesrin A.j Al Otaibi

Chairman of the

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺮﺒﻳﻮﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﻳﺮﺴﻧ

Committee

ﻲﺒﻴﺘﻌﻟﺍ

Wael Saleh Mahmoud

Vice Chairman of the

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻞﺋﺍﻭ

Shokerat

Committee

ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻘﺷ

TAMER SALMAN ABED

Member

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻠﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ

ABU SOUD

ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Nesrin Otaibi

Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Union Land Development Corporation PSC published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 08:49:05 UTC.