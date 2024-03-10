UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CORPORATION
PM 05:52:29 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 07-03-2024 05:52:29 PM
Subject: Appointments of Senior Executive Management
ﺔﻄﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻭﺫ ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﺍ ﺕﺎﻨﻴﻴﻌﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that GHAITH ZUBI has been
ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺚﻴﻏ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
appointed in the company as ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ starting
-03-03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ
from 03-03-2024
.2024
Position: ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Date of Appointment: 03-03-2024
2024-03-03 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Nesrin Otaibi
Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
