UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CORPORATION

PM 05:52:29 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-03-2024 05:52:29 PM

Subject: Appointments of Senior Executive Management

ﺔﻄﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻭﺫ ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﺍ ﺕﺎﻨﻴﻴﻌﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that GHAITH ZUBI has been

ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺚﻴﻏ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

appointed in the company as ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ starting

-03-03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ

from 03-03-2024

.2024

Position: ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Date of Appointment: 03-03-2024

2024-03-03 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Nesrin Otaibi

Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

