Union Land Development Corporation PSC (ULD) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate operations primarily in the commercial and tourism industries. The Company's operations include investments in land and real estate for residential, commercial, touristic, recreational and industrial use; investment in, construction and operation of hotel chains; land subdivision and sale; general construction and development, and maintenance and facilities management. The Company's subsidiaries includes wholly owned Al Nibal Housing Limited, Al Atraa Housing Company Limited and Paradise Contracting and Construction Co., among others. The Company's projects portfolio includes, among others, Abdoun 1 Apartments, 3rd Circle Building and Wadi Saqra Apartments.