To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 06:21:13 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-03-2024 06:21:13 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

announces the occurrence of the following material

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

event:

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 14-01-2024

2024-01-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ

must be provided with a thorough report about such

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the

ﻢﺗ :ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻨﺟ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ -(2024/308) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ

"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,

ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻋﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻳﺮﺤﺗ

Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the

ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻪﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ

year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"

ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﻡﺪﻗ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺗ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻥﺄﺸﺑ ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ

please note that ther is A Criminal Case No. (308/2024) -

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﻼﺠﺳﻭ ﺩﻮﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Amman Criminal Court: The case with the above number

ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

was filed by the Prosecutor General of Integrity and Anti-

ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻋﺪﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Corruption in light of the investigation carried out by the

ﺾﻌﺑ ﺪﺿ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻗﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ

Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding an

ﺔﻳﺎﻨﺟ -1" ﻢﻬﻟ ﺪﻨﺳﺍ ﺪﻗﻭ ﻦﻴﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻟﺎﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ

audit report submitted to the Controller General of

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (175) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻓﻼﺧ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ

Companies on the records and records of ULDC the

ﻢﺋﺍﺮﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (4ﻭ3ﻭ2) ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﻻﺪﺑﻭ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ

company's management's commitment to the provisions

ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻓﻼﺧ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺪﻫ ﺔﺤﻨﺟ -2 ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ

of the law and the company's bylaws, and the

ﻦﻴﻤﻬﺘﻤﻠﻟ ،ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (5/ﺃ/16)

investigation by the Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption

ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣﻭ ،"ًﺎﻌﻴﻤﺟ

Prosecutor, where the aforementioned criminal case was

.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻨﺟ

filed against some former members of the board of

directors, and they were charged with "1- The felony of

employing a job in violation of the provisions of Article

(175) of The Penal Code, and in terms of Articles (2, 3, and

4) of the Economic Crimes Law, 2- A misdemeanor of

wasting public funds in violation of the provisions of

Article (16/A/5) of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law,

for all defendants." This case is still in its early stages before the Amman Criminal Court

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

