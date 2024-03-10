UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
announces the occurrence of the following material
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
event:
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 14-01-2024
2024-01-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ
must be provided with a thorough report about such
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the
ﻢﺗ :ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻨﺟ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ -(2024/308) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ
"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,
ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻋﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻳﺮﺤﺗ
Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the
ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻪﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ
year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"
ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﻡﺪﻗ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺗ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻥﺄﺸﺑ ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ
please note that ther is A Criminal Case No. (308/2024) -
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﻼﺠﺳﻭ ﺩﻮﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Amman Criminal Court: The case with the above number
ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
was filed by the Prosecutor General of Integrity and Anti-
ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻋﺪﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Corruption in light of the investigation carried out by the
ﺾﻌﺑ ﺪﺿ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻗﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ
Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding an
ﺔﻳﺎﻨﺟ -1" ﻢﻬﻟ ﺪﻨﺳﺍ ﺪﻗﻭ ﻦﻴﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻟﺎﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ
audit report submitted to the Controller General of
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (175) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻓﻼﺧ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ
Companies on the records and records of ULDC the
ﻢﺋﺍﺮﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (4ﻭ3ﻭ2) ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﻻﺪﺑﻭ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ
company's management's commitment to the provisions
ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻓﻼﺧ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺪﻫ ﺔﺤﻨﺟ -2 ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ
of the law and the company's bylaws, and the
ﻦﻴﻤﻬﺘﻤﻠﻟ ،ﺩﺎﺴﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣﻭ ﺔﻫﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (5/ﺃ/16)
investigation by the Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption
ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣﻭ ،"ًﺎﻌﻴﻤﺟ
Prosecutor, where the aforementioned criminal case was
.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻨﺟ
filed against some former members of the board of
directors, and they were charged with "1- The felony of
employing a job in violation of the provisions of Article
(175) of The Penal Code, and in terms of Articles (2, 3, and
4) of the Economic Crimes Law, 2- A misdemeanor of
wasting public funds in violation of the provisions of
Article (16/A/5) of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law,
UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
for all defendants." This case is still in its early stages before the Amman Criminal Court
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Nesrin Otaibi
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
