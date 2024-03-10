UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CORPORATION
PM 06:27:27 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 07-03-2024 06:27:27 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
announces the occurrence of the following material
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
event:
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 08-08-2023
2023-08-08 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ
must be provided with a thorough report about such
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ" ﻦﻣ (ﻙ/8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﻓﻮﺗ
"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,
2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗﺍ - :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،"2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ
year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"
ﺪﺿ (2023/6845) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ
please note that Union Land Development Company
ﺮﺋﺎﺠﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻎﺒﺘﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ" ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ
P.S.C. established Case No. (6845/2023) against the
ﻊﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (6,145,057.624) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ ".ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ
defendant "Union Factories Company for Tobacco and
ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ،ﻲﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺰﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﻟﻹ ﺐﻠﻃ
Cigarette Production P.S.C." With regard to the claim for
ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺌﺷﺎﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺬﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ
the amount of (6,145,057.624) dinars with a request to
،2023/06/06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ
remove the precautionary seizure, and the claim
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻣ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﺘﻧﺎﻛ ﺎﻣﺪﻨﻋ
represents the balance of the outstanding obligations
ﺓﺭﻮﻈﻨﻣ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
owed by the defendant arising from financial transactions
.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ
between the plaintiff and the defendant prior to the date
of 06/06/2023, when they were allied companies
controlled by the Board of Directors of UINV. Financially,
the lawsuit is still in its early stages before the Amman
Court of First Instance.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Nesrin Otaibi
Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Union Land Development Corporation PSC published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 05:32:05 UTC.