UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CORPORATION

PM 06:27:27 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-03-2024 06:27:27 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

announces the occurrence of the following material

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

event:

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 08-08-2023

2023-08-08 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ

must be provided with a thorough report about such

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ" ﻦﻣ (ﻙ/8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﻓﻮﺗ

"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,

2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗﺍ - :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،"2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ

year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"

ﺪﺿ (2023/6845) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ

please note that Union Land Development Company

ﺮﺋﺎﺠﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻎﺒﺘﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ" ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ

P.S.C. established Case No. (6845/2023) against the

ﻊﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (6,145,057.624) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ ".ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ

defendant "Union Factories Company for Tobacco and

ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ،ﻲﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺰﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﻟﻹ ﺐﻠﻃ

Cigarette Production P.S.C." With regard to the claim for

ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺌﺷﺎﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺬﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ

the amount of (6,145,057.624) dinars with a request to

،2023/06/06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ

remove the precautionary seizure, and the claim

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻣ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﺘﻧﺎﻛ ﺎﻣﺪﻨﻋ

represents the balance of the outstanding obligations

ﺓﺭﻮﻈﻨﻣ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

owed by the defendant arising from financial transactions

.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ

between the plaintiff and the defendant prior to the date

of 06/06/2023, when they were allied companies

controlled by the Board of Directors of UINV. Financially,

the lawsuit is still in its early stages before the Amman

Court of First Instance.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Nesrin Otaibi

Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Union Land Development Corporation PSC published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 05:32:05 UTC.