UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CORPORATION

PM 06:31:37 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-03-2024 06:31:37 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

announces the occurrence of the following material

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

event:

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 08-08-2023

2023-08-08 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ

must be provided with a thorough report about such

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ" ﻦﻣ (ﻙ/8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﻓﻮﺗ -

"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,

2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗﺍ :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،"2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ

year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"

ﺪﺿ (2023/6846) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ

please note that Union Land Development Company

".ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ" ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ

P.S.C. established Case No. (6846/2023) against the

ﺐﻠﻃ ﻊﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (12,267,099.022) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ

defendant, "Union Investments Corporation P.S.C." With

ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ،ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺰﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﻟﻹ

the subject of a claim in the amount of (12,267,099.022)

ﺔﺌﺷﺎﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺬﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ

dinars, with a request to place a precautionary seizure on

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ

the defendant's funds, and this claim represents the

ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ ﺚﻴﺣ ،2023/06/06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

balance of the outstanding obligations owed by the

،ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

defendant arising from financial transactions between the

ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﻈﻨﻣ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍﻭ

plaintiff and the defendant prior to the date of

.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ

06/06/2023, where the Union Land Development

Company was A company controlled by the board of

directors of the defendant company, and the lawsuit is

still in its early stages before the Amman Court of First

Instance.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Nesrin Otaibi

Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

