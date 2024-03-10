UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CORPORATION
PM 06:31:37 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 07-03-2024 06:31:37 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
UNION LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
announces the occurrence of the following material
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
event:
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 08-08-2023
2023-08-08 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ
must be provided with a thorough report about such
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
In accordance with the text of Article (8/K) of the
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ" ﻦﻣ (ﻙ/8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﻓﻮﺗ -
"Instructions on Disclosure of Issuing Companies,
2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗﺍ :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،"2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ
year 2004 and their amendments until the year 2019,"
ﺪﺿ (2023/6846) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ
please note that Union Land Development Company
".ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ" ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ
P.S.C. established Case No. (6846/2023) against the
ﺐﻠﻃ ﻊﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (12,267,099.022) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ
defendant, "Union Investments Corporation P.S.C." With
ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ،ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺰﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﻟﻹ
the subject of a claim in the amount of (12,267,099.022)
ﺔﺌﺷﺎﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺬﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ
dinars, with a request to place a precautionary seizure on
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ
the defendant's funds, and this claim represents the
ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ ﺚﻴﺣ ،2023/06/06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
balance of the outstanding obligations owed by the
،ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻰﻋﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
defendant arising from financial transactions between the
ﺔﻳﺍﺪﺑ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺣﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﻈﻨﻣ ﺖﻟﺍﺯ ﺎﻣ ﻯﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍﻭ
plaintiff and the defendant prior to the date of
.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ
06/06/2023, where the Union Land Development
Company was A company controlled by the board of
directors of the defendant company, and the lawsuit is
still in its early stages before the Amman Court of First
Instance.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Nesrin Otaibi
Nesrin Otaibi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
