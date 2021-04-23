Union Medical Healthcare : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES; (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE; AND (4) CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "UM HEALTHCARE" to "EC HEALTHCARE" in English and from "香港醫思醫療集團" to "醫 思健康" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m., 28 April 2021. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "2138".

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Union Medical Healthcare Limited" to "EC Healthcare" and "醫思健康" has been adopted as the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the announcements dated 19 February 2021 and 25 March 2021 respectively and the circular (the "Circular") of EC Healthcare (formerly known as Union Medical Healthcare Limited) (the "Company") dated 4 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Union Medical Healthcare Limited" to "EC Healthcare" and "醫思健康" has been adopted as the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company.

The Shareholders have approved the Proposed Change of Company Name during the EGM held on 25 March 2021. The new company name was approved by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands and the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name was issued on 26 March 2021. Therefore, the conditions for the Proposed Change of Company Name have been satisfied and the Proposed Change of Company Name took effect from 26 March 2021.

The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 20 April 2021 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The change of Company name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to the Shares and valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. With effect from 28 April 2021, new share certificates will be issued under the new name of the Company.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "UM HEALTHCARE" to "EC HEALTHCARE" in English and from "香港醫思醫療 集團" to "醫思健康" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m., 28 April 2021. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "2138".

2