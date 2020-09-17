Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Pacific : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
Union Pacific Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief

Omaha, Neb., September 17, 2020

Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program awarded $10.2 million in local grants to more than 930 nonprofit organizations across its 23-state system. Grants are traditionally awarded in the company's three philanthropic priority areas: safety, workforce development and community spaces; however, nearly $7 million in 2020 grants went to address needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances and anticipated community need, an additional $5 million in funding was added to the local grants program in 2020, bringing the total to $10.2 million. In an effort to expedite funding and address immediate needs, COVID-19 Relief Grants were awarded in waves with approximately 620 organizations receiving support. COVID-19 Relief Grants were used to address critical community needs associated with the pandemic, including general operating support.

'Every community was impacted by the pandemic in its own way, and the COVID-19 Relief Grants allowed nonprofit organizations to provide customized, essential services and, in some cases, keep the lights on,' said Scott Moore, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation President. 'At the same time, it's important for us to continue supporting organizations that ensure the communities where our employees live and work remain safe and vibrant, while providing opportunities for family-supporting jobs.'

Local grants provide funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to local organizations across Union Pacific's system. Recipients are selected through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

Grant recipients are listed by state in the links below. Recipients marked by an asterisk received COVID-19 Relief Grants.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNION PACIFIC
05:25pUNION PACIFIC : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting CO..
PU
09/16North American Rail Traffic Fell 9.2% in Week Ended Sept. 12
DJ
09/15UNION PACIFIC : Celebrates 150 Years on New York Stock Exchange
PR
09/15UNION PACIFIC : Celebrates 150 Years on New York Stock Exchange
PU
09/15UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/15UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Announces Expiration of Exchange Offers and Increase..
PR
09/15Berkshire Unit Makes Landmark CEO Pick -- WSJ
DJ
09/14Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF Railway Names Kathryn Farmer as CEO
DJ
09/11TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Freight Networks Overfilling; Financing for Suppliers..
DJ
09/10UNION PACIFIC : Pinnacle Awards Recognize Safe Chemical Rail Transportation
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 266 M - -
Net income 2020 5 346 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 31 965
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 192,34 $
Last Close Price 201,42 $
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target -4,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim V. Vena Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon T. Panzer Senior VP-Technology & Strategic Planning
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC11.41%136 732
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.51%75 056
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION13.79%56 356
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED22.60%40 954
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN22.36%17 610
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.32.34%13 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group