Union Pacific : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief

Omaha, Neb., September 17, 2020

Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program awarded $10.2 million in local grants to more than 930 nonprofit organizations across its 23-state system. Grants are traditionally awarded in the company's three philanthropic priority areas: safety, workforce development and community spaces; however, nearly $7 million in 2020 grants went to address needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances and anticipated community need, an additional $5 million in funding was added to the local grants program in 2020, bringing the total to $10.2 million. In an effort to expedite funding and address immediate needs, COVID-19 Relief Grants were awarded in waves with approximately 620 organizations receiving support. COVID-19 Relief Grants were used to address critical community needs associated with the pandemic, including general operating support.

'Every community was impacted by the pandemic in its own way, and the COVID-19 Relief Grants allowed nonprofit organizations to provide customized, essential services and, in some cases, keep the lights on,' said Scott Moore, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation President. 'At the same time, it's important for us to continue supporting organizations that ensure the communities where our employees live and work remain safe and vibrant, while providing opportunities for family-supporting jobs.'

Local grants provide funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to local organizations across Union Pacific's system. Recipients are selected through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

Grant recipients are listed by state in the links below. Recipients marked by an asterisk received COVID-19 Relief Grants.

