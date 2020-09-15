Log in
Union Pacific : Celebrates 150 Years on New York Stock Exchange

09/15/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific virtually rang the Closing Bell in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the railroad's New York Stock Exchange listing today. The company's sustainability is powered by Union Pacific's deep commitment of service and growth that builds better futures for its employees, customers, shareholders and communities.

To view a video of the event, visit: https://www.nyse.com/bell

"It is an honor to celebrate this historic milestone and the company's ascension to the longest-listed transportation company and largest railroad traded on the New York Stock Exchange with the financial community and our dedicated employees," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz, who led the virtual ringing. "Their relentless focus on our customers is transforming Union Pacific more than 150 years after President Abraham Lincoln founded our company."

The ingenuity of its employees helped transform Union Pacific's network by streamlining operations and focusing on safe, efficient and reliable rail service that customers can count on. Operating changes implemented over the last two years improved shipment arrival times for customers, contributing to Union Pacific's record-high stock price achievement in 2020. Initially trading on the New York Stock Exchange at less than $27 per share, Union Pacific has had seven stock splits and paid dividends on common stock for 121 consecutive years.

As a company that has operated for more than a century and a half, sustainability is built into the fabric of Union Pacific's performance. Its continuous circle of innovation helps the company withstand the test of time and become stronger after emerging from unforeseen challenges. Union Pacific is ready to support America's post-COVID 19 comeback with reliable rail service that will help current and future customers grow.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-celebrates-150-years-on-new-york-stock-exchange-301131749.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
