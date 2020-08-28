Log in
Union Pacific : Names Craig Richardson Interim Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

08/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today named Craig Richardson interim executive vice president and chief legal officer. Richardson is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's legal affairs, including commercial transactions and litigation, regulatory matters, labor and employment. Richardson also supervises the railroad's compliance and ethics program, and risk management initiatives, including Union Pacific's police department. He succeeds Rhonda Ferguson, who served as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Richardson most recently served as vice president of commercial and regulatory law. In his nearly five years at the railroad, he's also held the position of associate general counsel. Richardson will hold the interim chief legal officer role as Union Pacific conducts a search to identify Ferguson's successor.

"I want to offer my sincere thanks to Rhonda for her hard work and dedication to Union Pacific," said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "She has been a terrific partner and counselor during a significant time of transformation across our company. Her leadership, wisdom and insight will be missed. We wish her well in her new endeavors."

Ferguson is pursuing an exciting new opportunity outside of the company. She had been with Union Pacific since 2016.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-names-craig-richardson-interim-executive-vice-president-and-chief-legal-officer-301120410.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
