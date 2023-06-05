Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
198.94 USD   +0.14%
03:47pBrotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific Railroad Reach Paid Sick Leave Agreement
PR
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Union Pacific, Celsius, 3M, Hershey, or Globant?
PR
06/01Transcript : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023, Jun-01-2023 08:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific Railroad Reach Paid Sick Leave Agreement

06/05/2023 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Union Pacific's locomotive engineers will now have up to seven days paid in the event of illness.

OMAHA, Neb., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad reached an agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) to provide paid sick leave to the approximately 5,600 locomotive engineers employed by the railroad. Under the agreement, BLET members will have up to seven paid days to use in the event of illness. Five days will be considered paid sick days with the ability to convert two additional paid leave days for use as paid sick time. The new agreement is effective Aug. 1.

"This agreement is really about health and safety," said BLET National President Eddie Hall. "It's not in our members', the public's, or the railroad's best interest for engineers to be operating trains when they're sick. Congratulations to our BLET General Chairmen and Union Pacific's management who reached this agreement at the bargaining table."

"The well-being and quality of life for all employees are critically important to us," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "We want to thank BLET union leadership for their valuable collaboration. This agreement marks another step forward in Union Pacific's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of all employees."

Union Pacific now has sick leave agreements in place with 12 of its 13 labor unions, covering approximately 68% of Union Pacific's craft employees.

ABOUT THE BLET 
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen represents more than 51,000 professional locomotive engineers and trainmen throughout the United States. The BLET is the founding member of the Rail Conference, International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 
www.facebook.com/unionpacific 
www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brotherhood-of-locomotive-engineers-and-trainmen-and-union-pacific-railroad-reach-paid-sick-leave-agreement-301842741.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
03:47pBrotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific Railroad Reach Paid ..
PR
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Union Pacific, Celsius, 3M, Hershey, or Glob..
PR
06/01Transcript : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annu..
CI
05/30Union Pacific Expands Services at Port Houston
MT
05/30Union Pacific To Expedite Delivery of Consumer Goods from Port Houston to Five Inland M..
PR
05/30Union Pacific to Expedite Delivery of Consumer Goods from Port Houston to Five Inland M..
CI
05/30UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic ..
PR
05/24Union Pacific, Locomotive Engineers Labor Union Have Tentative Deal on Work Schedules
MT
05/24Union Pacific, engineers union reach tentative deal over time off
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer