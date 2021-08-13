Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diamond in the Rough: How the UP Team Hustled to Earn New Coal Business

08/13/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Diamond in the Rough: How the UP Team Hustled to Earn New Coal Business

The first train is loaded with metallurgical coal, one open-top hopper at a time, and sent to the Port of Los Guaymas in Mexico for export into the Asian market.

You often hear it in the news - decreasing coal demand as cleaner, renewable energy sources take over. But did you know steel-making coal is actually a booming market?

Subscribe to Inside Track

When we hear about coal, most of us think of thermal coal, which is burned to make electricity powering our homes and businesses. Metallurgical or "coking" coal, however, is mined to produce the carbon used in making steel for buildings, tools and trains, as well as cookware, cutlery, and surgical tools. Approximately 70% of global steel production today uses metallurgical coal, according to the World Coal Association.

Union Pacific is primed to dig into this demand, and a recent customer win with Allegiance Coal proves just that. The railroad is onboarding its new metallurgical coal mine, New Elk Coal Mine near Jansen, Colorado, as part of a long-term agreement to export steel-making coal into the Asian and South American markets. Union Pacific anticipates shipping more than 8,000 carloads in the first 12 months.

The coal is transported by rail to seaborne ports for export, including Mexico's Port of Los Guaymas. Union Pacific has traditionally moved auto parts and grains across the border - this venture shipping metallurgical coal brings a unique product for Union Pacific's Mexico team.

"This success took cross-departmental engagement, relationship-building and market knowledge," said Kelli Sweet, director-Bulk, Marketing and Sales. "Through our tenacity, we secured a win for our company. There was strong teamwork between Operating and Marketing and Sales, with a special thanks to our train crews who take a lot of pride in securing and serving this business."

Last month, the team celebrated the first steel-making coal shipment out of New Elk Mine.

"Our Great Plains team is eager to efficiently serve the customer and take on this new growth," said LT Griffin, superintendent-Train Operations, Transportation, who was active in the process.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 20:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
04:12pDIAMOND IN THE ROUGH : How the UP Team Hustled to Earn New Coal Business
PU
08/11North American Rail Traffic Rose 1.1% in Week Ended Aug. 7
DJ
08/11UNION PACIFIC : Who Makes Up Union Pacific Railroad?; Union Pacific Publishes EE..
AQ
08/10UNION PACIFIC : UP Doubles Down on Inclusive Procurement
PU
08/10UNION PACIFIC : Publishes EEO-1 Reports (Form 8-K)
PU
08/10UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/10UNION PACIFIC : Who Makes Up Union Pacific? Find Out in Latest Diversity Reports
PU
08/10UNION PACIFIC : Who Makes Up Union Pacific Railroad?
PU
08/10UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Executives to Address the Deutsche Bank 2021 Transpo..
PR
08/04North American Rail Traffic Rose 3.7% in Week Ended July 31
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 596 M - -
Net income 2021 6 571 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales 2022 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 29 910
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 227,66 $
Average target price 248,69 $
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.73%148 462
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.13%76 648
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.83%66 438
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.98%48 448
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN43.20%26 590
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.25%12 016