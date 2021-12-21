Help Wanted: Growth Means Union Pacific Is Hiring

Whether you are seeking a mid-career change or looking for your first full-time job out of high school, Union Pacific could be the right place for you to start a new journey.

The railroad is busier than ever. Americans are spending more money and buying more goods than they ever have before. Spending has increased 26% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Business Insider, and many of those purchases are moving by rail. As the economy continues trending upward, Union Pacific is seeing a high uptick in volume and needs great people to join the team.

"The best part of the job is the people I work with every day," said Danny Ramirez, 16-year train crew veteran located in El Centro, California. "Having the relationships with each other that we do makes every part of the job fun and makes the day go by quick. The unconventional work shifts can be difficult at first, but having a strict schedule for yourself is important to managing the different hours."

Union Pacific is currently hiring across the rail network with key roles for train crew employees in Boone, Iowa; North Platte, Nebraska; Hermiston, Oregon; Portland, Oregon; St. Paul, Minnesota; Los Angeles, California; and Denver, Colorado, where Union Pacific offers a competitive salary and benefits, as well as a free college education through the University of Nebraska at Omaha - which also has online degree options. Union Pacific is also committed to hiring and retaining diverse employees by increasing the number of women in the workforce to 11% and the minority representation to 40% by 2030. Apply now at UP.jobs.