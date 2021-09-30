I Am UP: William Jackson

Who said 100% had to be the ceiling? William Jackson, carman welder, Transportation, raised the bar by recently obtaining top Association of American Railroads (AAR) billing of 118%.

Cars requiring attention after a train inspection are sent to a car shop or RIP track for repair; the AAR billing process is how railroads invoice both one another and private car owners for the cost of these repairs. To achieve 100% productivity, an employee would need to complete eight hours of AAR billing in one day - to achieve 118%, Jackson completed more than eight hours of productivity billing in about seven hours.

A 17-year UP employee, Jackson got his railroad start in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where he hired on as a track laborer. He later transferred to the Car Department while working in Shreveport, Louisiana, and remained there until his 2013 move to Denver, Colorado.

Subscribe to Inside Track

"I'm just a self-starter, I show up to work on time and try to help out and do my job. I like the work that I do," Jackson said. "I'm never really standing still, I'm always prepping for the next car, the next job, the next thing."

Originally from Chicago, Jackson enjoys spending time with his wife, his 24-year-old daughter and his 21-year-old son. With the kids out of the house, he and his wife like to spend their time sightseeing, taking spontaneous weekend getaways or just relaxing at home. Jackson also takes time to connect with his railroad family: his friends and UP co-workers.

"The people make the day worth it. We share our stories, and we help each other out - on and off the clock," Jackson said. "That's definitely the best part of my job, just being around my co-workers every day. UP's a great company and a great place to work."

His exceptional efforts have not gone unnoticed by co-workers and leadership.

"Nothing is out of his wheelhouse. William has always been a go-to guy - if you need anything done, or even just a simple answer, he will deliver," said Terry Japhet, manager-Mechanical Maintenance, Transportation. "William displays a great attitude and is always available to assist others. I am proud and grateful to have the opportunity to work with him."