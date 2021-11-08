Meet the Women Using Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to Help Shape Union Pacific's Future

From wheel-rail dynamics to freight shipment density, there are many complexities behind the scenes allowing Union Pacific to serve its customers and move the goods Americans use every day.

On National STEM Day, we're celebrating employees who help make it all happen. Short for science, technology, engineering and math, STEM plays a major role in almost all aspects of transportation.

"Union Pacific is a technology company disguised as a railroad," said Mackenzie Jung, associate project analyst, Tech.

Jung and her team help relay advanced technical information to and from business partners, helping them quickly solve challenges. She believes funding for STEM-related careers is necessary for any business to thrive.

"To not invest or to invest the bare minimum in STEM is to accept less than the best," Jung said. "And that's just not what Union Pacific does."

The railroad has several partnerships with groups like The Manufacturing Institute, Girls Inc. and the Big Shoulders Fund, helping raise awareness, educate, and prepare young adults for high-tech jobs in the U.S.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM-related occupations are expected to grow 8% by 2029, compared with 3.7% for all other careers.

"STEM makes up the heart of most companies," said Sally Swift, analyst, Finance. "Without the different STEM careers, I don't think we would run as smoothly as we do."

Swift, who works with data analytics, loves the work she does because it allows her to problem-solve and use critical thinking to help clients and customers.

"When you put so much work into something on a day-to-day basis, it's always good to see the fruits of your labor and what happens as a result of the work that you're putting in," Swift said.

It's a sentiment shared by Brooke Huse, analyst, Finance.

"These careers allow people to work on cutting-edge projects that are building the future," Huse said. "As society evolves and there are advancements everywhere, there needs to be professionals that understand how this kind of stuff works."

UP is hiring in a number of STEM-related areas. Visit UP.jobs to learn more and apply.