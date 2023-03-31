Union Pacific : 2022 Annual Report R-1

to the Surface Transportation Board for the Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022
OEEAA-R1
Union Paciﬁc Railroad • 1400 Douglas, Omaha, NE 68179
NOTICE
This report is required for every class I railroad operating within the United States. Three copies of this Annual Report should be completed. Two of the copies must be filed with the Surface Transportation Board, Office of Economics, Environmental Analysis, and Administration, 395 E Street, S.W. Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20423, by March 31 of the year following that for which the report is made. One copy should be retained by the carrier.
Every inquiry must be definitely answered. Where the word "none" truly and completely states the fact, it should be given as the answer. If any inquiry is inapplicable, the words "not applicable" should be used.
Wherever the space provided in the schedules in insufficient to permit a full and complete statement of the requested information, inserts should be prepared and appropriately identified by the number of the schedule.
All entries should be made in a permanent black ink or typed. Those of a contrary character must be indicated in parenthesis. Items of an unusual character must be indicated by appropriate symbols and explained in footnotes.
Money items, except averages, throughout the annual report form should be shown in thousands of dollars adjusted to accord with footings. Totals for amounts reported in subsidiary accounts included in supporting schedules must be in agreement with related primary accounts. For purposes of rounding, amounts of $500 but less than $1,000 should be raised to the nearest thousand dollars, and amounts of less than $500 should be lowered.
Except where the context clearly indicates some other meaning, the following terms when used in this Form have the following meanings:
Board means Surface Transportation Board.
Respondent means the person or corporation in whose behalf the report is made.
Year means the year ended December 31 for which the report is being made.
Close of the Year means the close of business on December 31 for the year in which the report is being made. If the report is made for a shorter period than one year, it means the close of the period covered by the report.
Beginning of the Year means the beginning of business on January 1 of the year for which the report is being made. If the report is made for a shorter period than one year, it means the beginning of that period.
Preceding Year means the year ended December 31 of the year preceding the year for which the report is made.
The Uniform System of Accounts for Railroad Companies means the system of accounts in Part 1201 of Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, as amended.
The ICC Termination Act of 1995 abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission and replaced it with
the Surface Transportation Board. Any references to the Interstate Commerce Commission or Commission contained in this report refer to the Surface Transportation Board.
8. Any references to the Bureau of Accounts or the Office of Economics contained in this report refer to the Office of Economics, Environmental Analysis, and Administration of the Surface Transportation Board.
ANNUAL REPORT
OF
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY
To The
SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD
For The
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Name, official title, telephone number, and office address of officer in charge of correspondence with
the Board regarding this report:
(Name)
Todd M. Rynaski
(Title) SVP and Chief Acctg, Risk and Compliance Officer
(Telephone number) (402) 544-5565 (or contact Clarissa Johnson at (402) 544-9780)
(Office address) 1400 Douglas Street - Stop 1780, Omaha, Nebraska 68179
Road Initials: UPRR Year: 2022
NOTES AND REMARKS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Schedule
Page
Schedules Omitted by Respondent
A
1
Identity of Respondent
B
2
Voting Powers and Elections
C
3
Comparative Statement of Financial Position
200
6
Results of Operations
210
16
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
210A
18
Retained Earnings - Unappropriated
220
19
Statement of Cash Flows
240
20
Working Capital Information
245
22
Investments and Advances - Affiliated Companies
310
26
Investments in Common Stock of affiliated Companies
310A
30
Road Property and Equipment and Improvements to Leased Property and Equipment
330
32
Depreciation Base and Rates - Road and Equipment Owned and Used and Leased from Others
332
34
Accumulated Depreciation - Road and Equipment Owned and Used
335
35
Accumulated Depreciation - Improvements to Road and Equipment Leased from Others
342
36
Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Company)
352A
38
Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Property Account)
352B
39
Railway Operating Expenses
410
41
Way and Structures
412
48
Rents for Interchanged Freight Train Cars and Other Freight Carrying Equipment
414
49
Supporting Schedule - Equipment
415
52
Specialized Service Subschedule - Transportation
417
54
Analysis of Taxes
450
55
Guaranties and Suretyships
501
57
Compensating Balances and Short-Term Borrowing Agreements
502
58
Separation of Debtholdings Between Road Property and Equipment
510
59
Transactions Between Respondent and Companies or Persons Affiliated with Respondent for Services
Received or Provided
512
61
Mileage Operated at Close of Year
700
63
Miles of Road at Close of Year - By States and Territories (Single Track)
702
64
Inventory of Equipment
710
66
Unit Cost of Equipment Installed During the Year
710S
72
Track and Traffic Conditions
720
73
Consumption of Diesel Fuel
750
74
Railroad Operating Statistics
755
78
PTC Supplement
PTC
82
PTC Road Property and Equipment and Improvements to Leased Property and Equipment
PTC 330
83
PTC Depreciation Base and Rates - Road and Equipment Owned and Used and Leased from Others
PTC 332
85
PTC Accumulated Depreciation - Road and Equipment Owned and Used
PTC 335
86
PTC Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Property Account)
PTC 352B
87
PTC Railway Operating Expenses
PTC 410
88
PTC Mileage Operated at Close of Year
PTC 700
95
PTC Inventory of Equipment
PTC 710
96
PTC Unit Cost of Equipment Installed During the Year
