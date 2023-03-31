Advanced search
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
2023-03-31
201.26 USD   +1.46%
05:18pUnion Pacific : 2022 Annual Report R-1
PU
10:17aUnion Pacific Transferring Commuter Rail Services to Metra; Transfer expected to result in seamless commuter experience; completion anticipated first quarter 2024
AQ
03/30Union Pacific : Transferring Commuter Rail Services to Metra
PU
Union Pacific : 2022 Annual Report R-1

03/31/2023
Class I Railroad Annual Report R-1

to the Surface Transportation Board for the Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022

OEEAA-R1

Union Paciﬁc Railroad • 1400 Douglas, Omaha, NE 68179

NOTICE

  1. This report is required for every class I railroad operating within the United States. Three copies of this Annual Report should be completed. Two of the copies must be filed with the Surface Transportation Board, Office of Economics, Environmental Analysis, and Administration, 395 E Street, S.W. Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20423, by March 31 of the year following that for which the report is made. One copy should be retained by the carrier.
  2. Every inquiry must be definitely answered. Where the word "none" truly and completely states the fact, it should be given as the answer. If any inquiry is inapplicable, the words "not applicable" should be used.
  3. Wherever the space provided in the schedules in insufficient to permit a full and complete statement of the requested information, inserts should be prepared and appropriately identified by the number of the schedule.
  4. All entries should be made in a permanent black ink or typed. Those of a contrary character must be indicated in parenthesis. Items of an unusual character must be indicated by appropriate symbols and explained in footnotes.
  5. Money items, except averages, throughout the annual report form should be shown in thousands of dollars adjusted to accord with footings. Totals for amounts reported in subsidiary accounts included in supporting schedules must be in agreement with related primary accounts. For purposes of rounding, amounts of $500 but less than $1,000 should be raised to the nearest thousand dollars, and amounts of less than $500 should be lowered.
  6. Except where the context clearly indicates some other meaning, the following terms when used in this Form have the following meanings:
    1. Board means Surface Transportation Board.
    2. Respondent means the person or corporation in whose behalf the report is made.
    3. Year means the year ended December 31 for which the report is being made.
    4. Close of the Year means the close of business on December 31 for the year in which the report is being made. If the report is made for a shorter period than one year, it means the close of the period covered by the report.
    5. Beginning of the Year means the beginning of business on January 1 of the year for which the report is being made. If the report is made for a shorter period than one year, it means the beginning of that period.
    6. Preceding Year means the year ended December 31 of the year preceding the year for which the report is made.
    7. The Uniform System of Accounts for Railroad Companies means the system of accounts in Part 1201 of Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, as amended.
  8. The ICC Termination Act of 1995 abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission and replaced it with

the Surface Transportation Board. Any references to the Interstate Commerce Commission or Commission contained in this report refer to the Surface Transportation Board.

8. Any references to the Bureau of Accounts or the Office of Economics contained in this report refer to the Office of Economics, Environmental Analysis, and Administration of the Surface Transportation Board.

For Index, See Back of Form

ANNUAL REPORT

OF

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

To The

SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD

For The

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Name, official title, telephone number, and office address of officer in charge of correspondence with

the Board regarding this report:

(Name)

Todd M. Rynaski

(Title) SVP and Chief Acctg, Risk and Compliance Officer

(Telephone number) (402) 544-5565 (or contact Clarissa Johnson at (402) 544-9780)

(Office address) 1400 Douglas Street - Stop 1780, Omaha, Nebraska 68179

Road Initials: UPRR Year: 2022

NOTES AND REMARKS

(This page intentionally left blank)

Railroad Annual Report R-1

Road Initials: UPRR Year: 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Schedule

Page

Schedules Omitted by Respondent

A

1

Identity of Respondent

B

2

Voting Powers and Elections

C

3

Comparative Statement of Financial Position

200

6

Results of Operations

210

16

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

210A

18

Retained Earnings - Unappropriated

220

19

Statement of Cash Flows

240

20

Working Capital Information

245

22

Investments and Advances - Affiliated Companies

310

26

Investments in Common Stock of affiliated Companies

310A

30

Road Property and Equipment and Improvements to Leased Property and Equipment

330

32

Depreciation Base and Rates - Road and Equipment Owned and Used and Leased from Others

332

34

Accumulated Depreciation - Road and Equipment Owned and Used

335

35

Accumulated Depreciation - Improvements to Road and Equipment Leased from Others

342

36

Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Company)

352A

38

Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Property Account)

352B

39

Railway Operating Expenses

410

41

Way and Structures

412

48

Rents for Interchanged Freight Train Cars and Other Freight Carrying Equipment

414

49

Supporting Schedule - Equipment

415

52

Specialized Service Subschedule - Transportation

417

54

Analysis of Taxes

450

55

Guaranties and Suretyships

501

57

Compensating Balances and Short-Term Borrowing Agreements

502

58

Separation of Debtholdings Between Road Property and Equipment

510

59

Transactions Between Respondent and Companies or Persons Affiliated with Respondent for Services

Received or Provided

512

61

Mileage Operated at Close of Year

700

63

Miles of Road at Close of Year - By States and Territories (Single Track)

702

64

Inventory of Equipment

710

66

Unit Cost of Equipment Installed During the Year

710S

72

Track and Traffic Conditions

720

73

Consumption of Diesel Fuel

750

74

Railroad Operating Statistics

755

78

PTC Supplement

PTC

82

PTC Road Property and Equipment and Improvements to Leased Property and Equipment

PTC 330

83

PTC Depreciation Base and Rates - Road and Equipment Owned and Used and Leased from Others

PTC 332

85

PTC Accumulated Depreciation - Road and Equipment Owned and Used

PTC 335

86

PTC Investment in Railroad Property Used in Transportation Service (By Property Account)

PTC 352B

87

PTC Railway Operating Expenses

PTC 410

88

PTC Mileage Operated at Close of Year

PTC 700

95

PTC Inventory of Equipment

PTC 710

96

PTC Unit Cost of Equipment Installed During the Year

PTC 710S

102

PTC Track and Traffic Conditions

PTC 720

103

Footnote: PTC Grants

PTC Grants

104

Verification

105

Memoranda

106

Index

107

Railroad Annual Report R-1

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 21:17:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
