    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
02-27-2023
212.17 USD   +10.09%
05:02pIndustrials Advance After Durable-Goods Order Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pStocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff
RE
04:17pSeagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall
AQ
Union Pacific : Announces Environmental Assessment Agreement for Houston Site

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Union Pacific Announces Environmental Assessment Agreement for Houston Site U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Grants Union Pacific's Request

Omaha, Neb., February 27, 2023

In conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and in collaboration with its community partners, Union Pacific signed an agreement to move forward with additional environmental assessment and testing at the former Houston Wood Preserving Works (HWPW) site in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood.

The Statement of Work approved by the EPA enables Union Pacific to begin a series of site activities including:

  • Soil gas testing and assessment of potential vapor intrusion pathways.
  • Soil sampling and testing for dioxins and furans, as a follow-up to recent testing in the nearby neighborhood.
  • Additional storm sewer sampling and testing to evaluate potential impacts.
  • Work plan development to guide the sampling and testing activities and reduce the potential impacts from this work.
  • Extensive community outreach and engagement.

In January, the EPA granted a request from Union Pacific and its community partners to use the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) to enable quicker Union Pacific action. EPA's use of CERCLA authorizes and allows faster sampling and testing compared to alternative regulatory procedures. All these actions will be paid for by Union Pacific, rather than taxpayers.

"Union Pacific takes its environmental obligations seriously and is committed to working with the EPA and community on the site assessment process, including the railroad providing all necessary funding," said Clint Schelbitzki, assistant vice president - Public Affairs. "The EPA's order allows us to move as quickly as possible toward solutions and proactively communicate with residents, so they are fully informed as we move forward."

Since acquiring the property from Southern Pacific Railroad in 1997, Union Pacific has:

  • Installed over 120 wells at the site and in neighboring Fifth Ward.
  • Capped creosote-impacted soil onsite.
  • Created an asphalt/concrete barrier to control exposure from underground creosote.
  • Excavated soil and built a concrete sidewalk to address the contaminated area between the site boundary and Liberty Road.
  • Monitored groundwater and removed creosote from the subsurface.

For more information about the former Houston Wood Preserving Works site, visit: https://www.houstonwoodpreservingworks.com/.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
