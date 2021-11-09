Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific Awards $5.5 Million in Grants Supporting Local Communities and Underserved Populations

11/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program awarded $5.5 million in local grants to 576 nonprofit organizations, with 81% going to local organizations that align with Union Pacific's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) values.

Sixteen million people in underserved and underrepresented communities across Union Pacific's 23-state rail network will benefit from the grants awarded based on three of the company's top philanthropic priorities: safety, workforce development and community spaces.

"Union Pacific is proud to partner with local-based organizations that are often doing the unsung, behind-the-scenes work needed to keep our communities safe and economically vibrant," said Scott Moore, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Union Pacific. "These organizations improve the quality of life for millions day-in and day-out, including veterans, disabled individuals and people in underrepresented communities."

Earlier this year, Union Pacific announced that organizations receiving local grants or participating in its key partnerships through the Community Ties Giving Program must demonstrate a commitment to DE&I principles by 2023. This commitment should be demonstrated in at least one of the following ways:

  • Grant mission: The purpose of the grant is to advance the interests of an underrepresented or underserved population, or the grant will be used to advance the organization's own capacity around DE&I.
  • Target population: The grant will primarily serve an underrepresented population.
  • Grantee organizational structure and culture: The organization is taking actions to instill DE&I internally and/or within its programs.

The company views its goal of reaching 100% of DE&I-aligned grants as a multi-year journey, and Union Pacific is ready to help its partners create their own programs with capacity-building grants or DE&I training.

Union Pacific's grants typically range between $2,500 to $25,000 and are given to local organizations across Union Pacific's rail system. Recipients are selected through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-awards-5-5-million-in-grants-supporting-local-communities-and-underserved-populations-301420296.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
03:01pUnion Pacific Awards $5.5 Million in Grants Supporting Local Communities and Underserve..
PR
11/08Meet the Women Using Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to Help Shape Union Paci..
PU
11/08Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates
AQ
11/05Union Pacific Employees Pay it Forward, Stepping Up to Settle Afghan Refugees
PU
11/04CIO 1-YEAR REFLECTIONS : Focus on Growth Requires Preparing for Change
PU
11/03Celebrating 50 Year Employees Bill Gaston, Ralph Niau, Dan Knutsen and Nick Garcia
PU
11/03Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Confer..
PR
11/02DigiCrew Puts New Tech in Employees' Hands
PU
11/02CN Rail Warns Shareholders of Ceding Control to Shareholder TCI
DJ
11/01Go Baby Go! – Toddlers Take Victory Laps at UP Center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations