Union Pacific Awards Over $5.1 Million in Grants to Promote Safety, Workforce Development and Community Spaces

10/31/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Community Ties Giving Program supports more than 500 organizations to improve communities and build diversity

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program awarded over $5.1 million in local grants to 514 nonprofit organizations, with 90% of the grant total supporting organizational efforts that align with Union Pacific's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.

More than 14 million people in underserved and underrepresented communities across Union Pacific's 23-state rail network will receive support and service through these grants based on the company's top philanthropic priorities: safety, workforce development and community spaces.

Union Pacific supports programs and organizations working to advance DEI in local communities. These organizations' efforts improve the quality of life among underserved populations and address critical challenges among those most in need.

"Local grants have the power to create meaningful change within the communities where our employees live and work," said Union Pacific's Senior Vice President – Corporate Relations, Chief Administrative Officer, and Foundation President Scott Moore. "We take great pride in the role the railroad plays helping communities thrive and believe the impact must be reflective of the diverse company we are today."

Organizations receiving grants must demonstrate a commitment to DEI principles by 2023 through one of the following ways:

  • Grant mission: The purpose of the grant is to advance the interests of an underrepresented or underserved population, or the grant will be used to advance the organization's own capacity around DEI.
  • Target population: The grant will primarily serve an underrepresented population.
  • Grantee organizational structure and culture: The organization is taking actions to instill DEI internally and/or within its programs.

Local organizations across the Union Pacific rail system are eligible for grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-awards-over-5-1-million-in-grants-to-promote-safety-workforce-development-and-community-spaces-301663680.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
