Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 23/09/2022 BST
203.97 USD   -2.49%
09/23UNION PACIFIC : Calls for Accuracy and Collaboration in Response to Dioxin Study
PU
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Union Pacific to $212 From $230, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
09/22UNION PACIFIC : and Shell Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Sustainability across Industrial America
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Pacific : Calls for Accuracy and Collaboration in Response to Dioxin Study

09/23/2022 | 11:05pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Union Pacific Calls for Accuracy and Collaboration in Response to Dioxin Study

OMAHA, NEB., September 23, 2022

Union Pacific just received the results of the city of Houston's dioxin study, after repeatedly asking for the data. The report shows the dioxin levels in the city's samples are well below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's clean-up standards for dioxins in residential areas.

Attributing widespread dioxin only to operations at the former Southern Pacific Houston Wood Preserving Works site is unreasonable and inaccurate. For more than a century, nearly 100 businesses operated in the highly industrialized area by the site. Now, the environmental remnants of the industrial prosperity that once flourished there are causing residents and regulators to raise concerns about pollutants on the ground, in the air and in the water.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, dioxin-like compounds are found in soils everywhere due to a variety of sources. Jonathan Urban, PhD toxicologist with ToxStrategies, states that "Dioxins are primarily a byproduct of combustion and other industrial processes and it is not uncommon for them to be detected in urban and industrial areas. The important question is are they present at soil concentrations that might impact human health."

Manufacturers, metal foundries, auto shops, electrical contractors, printing plants, laundromats and other businesses all operated in the area near the former Houston Wood Preserving Works site. In addition to dioxins, the chemical remnants these types of businesses may have left behind include arsenic, vinyl chloride, lead, Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and dozens more.

Ensuring Site Safety for the Surrounding Community

Until the 1980s, Southern Pacific spent decades using creosote to treat wood for rail ties at its Houston Wood Preserving Works facility, affecting soils and groundwater. Union Pacific took responsibility for remediation activities when it merged with Southern Pacific - 13 years after the facility closed in 1984.

Over the past 25 years, Union Pacific conducted all cleanup activities under the oversight of state regulators. This includes removing creosote-impacted soil and constructing an engineered barrier cap consisting of clay and topsoil, concrete, asphalt and other materials. Additionally, Union Pacific removed a significant amount of creosote, both on and offsite. The railroad has met with city and county officials and local community advocates to discuss even more aggressive cleanup measures, containment and remediation activities.

Union Pacific's Commitment to Houston

With 1,500 employees in Harris County, Houston is an essential hub for Union Pacific. In the last five years, the company has donated more than $2 million to over 100 nonprofits in the area. From hiring programs to local investments, Union Pacific is committed to leading with compassion, collaboration and, most importantly, action.

Union Pacific aims to work with the city of Houston, Harris County and the Bayou City Initiative to collect data and to formulate a sound, science-based plan for moving forward.

More details can be found at houstonwoodpreservingworks.com.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Union Pacific Media Contact: Robynn Tysver at 402-544-6037 or rmtysver@up.com

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 22:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
09/23UNION PACIFIC : Calls for Accuracy and Collaboration in Response to Dioxin Study
PU
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Union Pacific to $212 From $230, Maintains Sector Perform Rati..
MT
09/22UNION PACIFIC : and Shell Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Sustainability across Indu..
PU
09/22Union Pacific Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
PR
09/19Three Simple Things to Teach Your Loved Ones During National Rail Safety Week
PR
09/16UNION PACIFIC : Refreshes Locomotive Paint Scheme, Keeping Iconic Flag Design
PU
09/16U.S. Rail Stocks Slide Back After Post-Deal Rally
DJ
09/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Tesla, Shell, Adobe, Disney...
MS
09/15Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
AQ
09/15Wall Street opens in the red as investors remain nervous
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 939 M - 22 811 M
Net income 2022 7 305 M - 6 682 M
Net Debt 2022 33 098 M - 30 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 30 452
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 203,97 $
Average target price 239,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-16.97%130 622
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.20%77 700
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.48%66 098
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-24.52%52 778
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-6.77%12 430
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-21.68%7 669