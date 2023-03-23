Advanced search
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
185.72 USD   -2.02%
Union Pacific Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company's management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-301777336.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
