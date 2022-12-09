Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
211.35 USD   -0.79%
04:22pUnion Pacific Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.30 a Share, Payable Dec. 29 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 19
MT
04:16pUnion Pacific Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
PR
08:07aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 9, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

12/09/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 29, 2022, to shareholders of record Dec. 19, 2022.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com  

www.facebook.com/unionpacific  

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-declares-fourth-quarter-2022-dividend-301699510.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
04:22pUnion Pacific Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.30 a Share, Payable Dec. 29 to Shareholder..
MT
04:16pUnion Pacific Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
PR
08:07aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 9, 202..
MS
12/06MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 6, 202..
MS
12/05Investors press railroads to add sick time for workers
AQ
12/05Investor Proposals Seek Paid Sick Leave for Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific Workers
MT
12/02Credit Suisse Lowers Union Pacific's Price Target to $244 From $251, Retains Outperform..
MT
12/01Senate Passes Legislation to Avert Rail Strike, Sends Onto President Biden
MT
11/30Mission Accomplished : Union Pacific Supports U.S. Military Moves
PU
11/30US House Approves Bill to Avoid Potentially Disrupting Rail Strike; Biden Calls for Urg..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations