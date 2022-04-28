Log in
Union Pacific Donates Steam Locomotives, Passenger Cars for Restoration

04/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today donated a small portion of its heritage fleet to non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). The donation allows Union Pacific to focus on its remaining fleet, which includes the world's largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy UP 4014, and the fastest, the Living Legend UP 844.

"Union Pacific is proud to be the only Class I railroad with steam locomotives on its roster, part of the finest heritage fleet in the world," said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "We are pleased with RRHMA's plans to restore the donated equipment for the public to enjoy. Union Pacific remains dedicated to the maintenance and operation of our remaining heritage fleet, including hosting future tours and sharing UP 4014 and UP 844 with the rail community."

The donation includes the following equipment from Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming:

  • 4-6-6-4 Challenger UP 3985
  • Class TTT 2-10-2 UP 5511
  • The Centennial UP 6936
  • E9B passenger locomotive shell
  • Four 1950s coach cars
  • Diner-Lounge car
  • Baggage car
  • Caboose
  • Two business cars: the Selma, previously Western Pacific's Feather River, and the Stanford, originally the 1928 Southern Pacific Sunset

"The RRHMA is a wonderful home for this historic equipment," said Ed Dickens, steam locomotive engineer and Steam Program manager. "Railfans will look forward to seeing UP 3985 and UP 5511 return to the rails, as well as enjoy the opportunity to experience the various cars being donated."

Union Pacific will move the equipment to RRHMA's shop in Silvis, Illinois, later this year. RRHMA plans a multi-year, multi-million-dollar restoration of the equipment, including restoring the steam locomotives to operating condition.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

