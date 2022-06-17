Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Union Pacific Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45 2022-06-17 pm EDT
207.66 USD   -0.26%
Union Pacific : Driven Union Pacific Team Tackles Iowa Bridge Replacement

06/17/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
Replacing a 110-year-old bridge in 48 hours is an ambitious task no matter who you ask; accomplishing it in 30 hours deserves some major kudos. A cross-functional Union Pacific team recently did just that in Iowa.

Spanning the East Boyer River on UP's main line, the Denison, Iowa, bridge was originally a 170-foot-long double track bridge containing a through truss span. The project replaced the old bridge with a 203-foot-long double track bridge with a through plate girder span. A through truss bridge features structural steel surrounding a train as it passes through, like a tunnel; a through plate girder doesn't have structural steel over the top of a train as it passes through, meaning there are no overhead clearance issues.

"Over the long term, the new bridge will reduce maintenance needs, helping to sustain velocity across this corridor," said Chris Gust, director-Bridge Maintenance and Construction, Engineering.

The completed bridge sustains velocity by reducing the need for future maintenance.

It took some sizeable equipment to support the task. Multiple cranes, including a towering, 650-ton crane, assisted in the demolition and heavy lifting. The new main span was slid over into place by heavy-duty jacks and rollers. Meanwhile, tampers and ballast regulators were used to surface the newly constructed track.

As employees were hard at work, other UP teams strategized to keep freight moving and took the opportunity to continue strengthening the railroad's infrastructure.

Methodically rerouting trains to match train schedules and crew resources was the handiwork of the Harriman Dispatching Center, while Maintenance of Way employees used the empty tracks to perform necessary maintenance. Overall, the coordination effort lessened the replacement's impact on UP's network.

Gust emphasizes the team effort and coordination required to achieve the task and appreciates the hard work and strategic thinking of various Bridge, Track, Signal and Dispatching teams.

"These employees made this project successful through extensive planning, communication, coordination and execution," Gust said. "Our folks showcased and applied their craft-specific knowledge and dedication to work as a team."

Cranes suspend parts of the old 110-year-old bridge as workers begin the next steps of the replacement.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 19:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 406 M - -
Net income 2022 7 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 30 189
Free-Float 56,3%
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-16.71%130 749
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.48%74 835
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-3.83%62 909
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-24.59%53 098
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-6.08%12 809
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-26.21%7 356