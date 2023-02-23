Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:40 2023-02-23 pm EST
193.21 USD   +0.95%
03:12pUnion Pacific : During COVID-19 and Beyond, Union Pacific's Larm Safeguards Employee Health
PU
02/22Transcript : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2023, Feb-22-2023 08:35 AM
CI
02/21Union Pacific : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : During COVID-19 and Beyond, Union Pacific's Larm Safeguards Employee Health

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When the COVID-19 pandemic was strongly impacting our daily routines at work and home, Patrick Larm was behind the scenes at Union Pacific supporting the team keeping employees safe and healthy.

Subscribe to Inside Track

Through his 14-year railroad career, Larm has led and worked on various projects, including overseeing the Employee Assistance Program as the team produced a yearlong mental health campaign and supporting Union Pacific's current hiring initiatives to safely onboard new hire candidates.

Larm, general director-Health Services, was recently named one of Railway Age's 2023 'Fast Trackers' for its annual 25 under 40 awards program and spotlighted in the February issue. The program honors railroaders under the age of 40 for making an impact in their respective fields or within their company.

Read more about Larm in Railway Age's 25 Under 40 issue.

Congratulations, Patrick!

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
03:12pUnion Pacific : During COVID-19 and Beyond, Union Pacific's Larm Safeguards Employee Healt..
PU
02/22Transcript : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Barclays Industrial Select..
CI
02/21Union Pacific : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/21Union Pacific Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Con..
PR
02/10UNION PACIFIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/09Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend
PR
02/09Union Pacific Corporation Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2023, Payable on Marc..
CI
02/07In a first, some CSX railroad workers to get paid sick leave
AQ
02/07Fortune Names Union Pacific One of the World's Most Admired Companies
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 103 M - -
Net income 2023 6 997 M - -
Net Debt 2023 32 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
EV / Sales 2024 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 30 717
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 191,38 $
Average target price 219,89 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.43%117 100
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.90%77 073
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.39%71 002
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-9.91%50 565
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.9.09%11 637
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.11.18%9 316