Union Pacific : During COVID-19 and Beyond, Union Pacific's Larm Safeguards Employee Health

When the COVID-19 pandemic was strongly impacting our daily routines at work and home, Patrick Larm was behind the scenes at Union Pacific supporting the team keeping employees safe and healthy.

Through his 14-year railroad career, Larm has led and worked on various projects, including overseeing the Employee Assistance Program as the team produced a yearlong mental health campaign and supporting Union Pacific's current hiring initiatives to safely onboard new hire candidates.

Larm, general director-Health Services, was recently named one of Railway Age's 2023 'Fast Trackers' for its annual 25 under 40 awards program and spotlighted in the February issue. The program honors railroaders under the age of 40 for making an impact in their respective fields or within their company.

Read more about Larm in Railway Age's 25 Under 40 issue.

Congratulations, Patrick!