Union Pacific : Effect of Winter Storm, Fires, Heavy Rain More Than $100 Million in FY21

By Michael Dabaie

Union Pacific Corp. said the financial effect of the winter storm in February, California wildfires, and heavy rains in the South and Southeast part of its network exceeds $100 million so far this fiscal year.

The railroad and freight transportation services company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the financial effect includes revenue, operating expenses and capital investment.

For the third quarter, the company said it estimates the wildfire and heavy rain effect on operating expenses to be about $20 million.

Shares were down slightly, falling 0.2%, to $203.05, in early trading.

