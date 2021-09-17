Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Effect of Winter Storm, Fires, Heavy Rain More Than $100 Million in FY21

09/17/2021 | 10:00am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Union Pacific Corp. said the financial effect of the winter storm in February, California wildfires, and heavy rains in the South and Southeast part of its network exceeds $100 million so far this fiscal year.

The railroad and freight transportation services company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the financial effect includes revenue, operating expenses and capital investment.

For the third quarter, the company said it estimates the wildfire and heavy rain effect on operating expenses to be about $20 million.

Shares were down slightly, falling 0.2%, to $203.05, in early trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 0959ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 556 M - -
Net income 2021 6 552 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 29 910
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 203,44 $
Average target price 246,38 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.91%132 668
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.94%81 925
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION4.63%61 249
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-1.74%45 472
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN37.89%25 462
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.41%11 890