  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
198.81 USD   -0.02%
05:49pUnion Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President
PR
05:20pUnion Pacific : Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President
PU
04:16pUnion Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
PR
Union Pacific : Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President

05/18/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
Union Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President

Omaha, Neb., May 18, 2023

Understanding the pivotal role technology and innovation play in the railroad industry and its future growth, Union Pacific Railroad today announced Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali has been named executive vice president, effective June 1.

Jalali has played a pivotal role in the company's modernization efforts and will continue leading the development, implementation and operation of Union Pacific's information and telecommunications technologies, delivering high-tech solutions for the railroad and its customers. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer, having joined Union Pacific in 2020.

"Rahul is an innovative, customer-focused leader who has guided our team in developing technology solutions that are focused on providing safe, efficient, and secure service," said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "Under his leadership, I look forward to continuing to enhance how we support our employees and serve our customers through industry-leading, secure, technological advancements."

Under Jalali's leadership, Union Pacific's Tech team has driven innovative technologies to optimize customer supply chains, enhance efficiency and improve the company's overall service product. He has focused on transforming Union Pacific into a platform company, creating a high-performing culture through recruitment, diversity and inclusion.

He recently earned a spot on Forbes CIO Next List, highlighting 50 technology leaders who are redefining the CIO role and advancing game-changing innovation. He also was named one of Railway Age's 2022 Readers' Influential Leaders, nominated by subscribers as one of the industry's top 10 influential individuals. Additionally, in 2023 Jalali was appointed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC).

Before joining Union Pacific, Jalali spent 23 years with retail leader Walmart Inc. in increasing leadership roles, including corporate vice president in the technology division.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:19:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 756 M - -
Net income 2023 6 843 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
EV / Sales 2024 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 471
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 198,84 $
Average target price 217,97 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.93%121 232
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.55%79 133
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED9.75%76 560
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.76%48 938
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.7.00%11 570
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.6.37%8 977
