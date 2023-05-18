Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
198.81 USD   -0.02%
05:49pUnion Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President
PR
05:20pUnion Pacific : Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President
PU
04:16pUnion Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President

05/18/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the pivotal role technology and innovation play in the railroad industry and its future growth, Union Pacific Railroad today announced Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali has been named executive vice president, effective June 1.

Jalali has played a pivotal role in the company's modernization efforts and will continue leading the development, implementation and operation of Union Pacific's information and telecommunications technologies, delivering high-tech solutions for the railroad and its customers. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer, having joined Union Pacific in 2020.

"Rahul is an innovative, customer-focused leader who has guided our team in developing technology solutions that are focused on providing safe, efficient, and secure service," said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "Under his leadership, I look forward to continuing to enhance how we support our employees and serve our customers through industry-leading, secure, technological advancements."

Under Jalali's leadership, Union Pacific's Tech team has driven innovative technologies to optimize customer supply chains, enhance efficiency and improve the company's overall service product. He has focused on transforming Union Pacific into a platform company, creating a high-performing culture through recruitment, diversity and inclusion.

He recently earned a spot on Forbes CIO Next List, highlighting 50 technology leaders who are redefining the CIO role and advancing game-changing innovation. He also was named one of Railway Age's 2022 Readers' Influential Leaders, nominated by subscribers as one of the industry's top 10 influential individuals. Additionally, in 2023 Jalali was appointed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC).

Before joining Union Pacific, Jalali spent 23 years with retail leader Walmart Inc. in increasing leadership roles, including corporate vice president in the technology division.

About Union Pacific
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 
www.facebook.com/unionpacific 
www.twitter.com/unionpacific 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-elevates-chief-information-officer-rahul-jalali-to-executive-vice-president-301829109.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
05:49pUnion Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice Preside..
PR
05:20pUnion Pacific : Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice Presiden..
PU
04:16pUnion Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
PR
05/11Union Pacific Outlines Progress Toward a More Sustainable Future in Building America Re..
PR
05/11Union Pacific : 2022 Building America Report
PU
05/10On This Day : IRS apologizes for targeting Tea Party, 'patriots'
AQ
04/25Union Pacific Recognizes Companies for Safe Chemical Transportation; Ninety-five compan..
AQ
04/25CN, UP, and GMXT Announce New Transformational Mexico-US-Canada Intermodal Service; Fal..
AQ
04/24Canadian National Slips 0.4% After Hours as Q1 Profit Rises 33%, Hikes Guidance and Int..
MT
04/24Union Pacific Recognizes Companies for Safe Chemical Transportation
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer