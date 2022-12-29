Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55 2022-12-29 pm EST
209.87 USD   +1.45%
02:44pUnion Pacific : Employees Sharing the Spirit with Local Giving
PU
12/28US Rail Traffic for the Week Ending Dec. 24 Drops 4.8% Year-on-Year
MT
12/20Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Employees Sharing the Spirit with Local Giving

12/29/2022 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In towns across Union Pacific's 23-state network, our employees are supporting charitable giving campaigns this holiday season. In this first seasonal spotlight, railroaders are showing community pride in North Platte and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Battle for Good: UPVETS North Platte Chapter Supports Local Families

Machinist Troy Garrels, his daughter, Ali, and wife, Kira, built and donated custom wooden holiday trees to encourage employee donations to North Platte's Adopt-A-Family event.

The North Platte UPVETS chapter raised more than $500 for Adopt-A-Family efforts supporting local families at Madison Middle School in North Platte, Nebraska.

"The funds will be used to purchase gifts, clothing and other necessities," said Mike Werlinger, manager-Locomotive Maintenance. "Any additional funds will be applied to a new, local UPVETS scholarship fund to assist the children of military veterans."

Team members from Transportation and Mechanical, including the Locomotive and Car Departments, competed to see who could generate the biggest collection of good cheer, with Transportation securing the win.

To encourage employee participation, Troy Garrels, machinist, and his family created and donated custom wooden tabletop tree decorations for an employee raffle. Raffle winners were able to select a decorative ornament with their choice of service branch.

Omaha Red Kettle Corporate Challenge Rings in the New Year

Union Pacific employees rang in support for The Salvation Army with a bellringing campaign.

Union Pacific led the Salvation Army's first-ever Corporate Red Kettle Challenge Dec. 7, helping raise more than $450,000 for the Salvation Army of Omaha's Tree of Lights Campaign.

As part of the citywide campaign, Omaha's ABC station conducted live interviews in the Union Pacific Center atrium with Chairman Lance Fritz and Kari Kirchhoefer, vice president-Premium, Marketing and Sales. Fritz and his wife, Julie, are leading this year's citywide Tree of Lights campaign.

Employees were greeted throughout the day with bellringers and festive rice krispie treats to raise campaign awareness.

Future-Focused: UP Ties Raises More than $29,000 for College Possible

Omaha College Possible team members accept a donation from Union Pacific Ties, from left: Jennifer Reyna, Champion for College Possible; Jianqiang Hao, advisory board member; Melissa Valek, development director; and Arvin Frazier, senior executive director.

After a full year of fundraisers and volunteer events, the Union Pacific Ties leadership team proudly presented nonprofit College Possible's Omaha chapter with a check for more than $29,000.

"We've broken fundraising records the last few years - and this year was no exception," said Aurelio Picazo Perea, associate project analyst, Tech, and Union Pacific Ties Professional Networking Committee co-chair.

The College Possible donation will support more than 1,700 students at partner high schools and college campuses, assisting with ACT prep, college and workforce exploration, college and scholarship applications, and financial literacy.

"In 2023, we're proud to announce our partnership with College Possible will continue for a third year," said Stevie Gerken, manager, Marketing and Sales, and Union Pacific Ties president.

After sharing their College Possible donation, Union Pacific Ties members celebrate the season with community partner organizations.

Community Ties: North Little Rock BEN Adopt-A-Family and Bike Drive

North Little Rock BEN leadership team worked together to bring good cheer to local students and their families. From left: Antoine Sims Sr., facility supervisor and BEN president; Derwin Davis, senior recruiter, and BEN secretary; Gerald McNeal, conductor, and BEN vice president; and Stephen Harris, senior instructor-Track and BEN treasurer.

UP's Black Employee Network (BEN) chapter in North Little Rock, Arkansas, is a small but mighty group diving into its local community with a series of cheerful activities this year.

In partnership with a local school counselor, the chapter provided a full holiday meal and shelf-stable meal starters to a local Pine Bluff, Arkansas, family in need. They then kicked it up a notch by purchasing two bicycles for Pine Bluff students.

"This gives us so much joy," said Antoine Sims Sr., facility supervisor, Mechanical, and BEN president.

Throughout the year, the local BEN chapter hopes to continue donating its time and talents to career mentorship programs like 'Be Pro Be Proud' which encourages the next generation of American workers to consider technical training programs.

Subscribe to Inside Track

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 19:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
02:44pUnion Pacific : Employees Sharing the Spirit with Local Giving
PU
12/28US Rail Traffic for the Week Ending Dec. 24 Drops 4.8% Year-on-Year
MT
12/20Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California
AQ
12/20Union Pacific : Uses Technology to Improve Safety and Quality of Life
PU
12/20JPMorgan Adjusts Union Pacific Price Target to $213 From $217, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/20Evercore ISI Upgrades Union Pacific to Outperform From In Line, Raises Price Target to ..
MT
12/18Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
AQ
12/16UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/15Union Pacific Railroad Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for First Time, Highl..
PR
12/14Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 053 M - -
Net income 2022 7 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 30 582
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 206,87 $
Average target price 217,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-16.52%132 992
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.52%80 770
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.43%69 376
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.44%59 812
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.34%10 726
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-15.59%8 266