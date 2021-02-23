Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific Corporation    UNP

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Generous Spirit Is Hallmark of McMullen's 50 Years on Railroad

02/23/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is part of a series that highlights the dedication of Union Pacific's 50-year employees.

Subscribe to Inside Track

In 2006, Patrick McMullen was in Omaha working his favorite job of his career - a customer service representative in Union Pacific's National Customer Service Center. The pay was great, the work was exciting and he was good at it.

But several hours west, his elderly parents needed him. Every weekend he traveled to Denver to visit his mom, then Colorado Springs, to visit his dad. Finally, he decided he had to move.

'They were progressively declining, and I just couldn't do it anymore,' McMullen said.

McMullen at the freight house in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1985.

He bid on a job as a Maintenance of Way general clerk at the Denver Maintenance of Way equipment shop, allowing him to be closer to his parents. And by moonlighting as an assistant yardmaster for the Denver Rock Island Railroad, he could make ends meet.

So, he took it.

'I had the privilege of working with Pat during the time he cared for his parents,' said Tina Gonzales, senior manager at Denver's Maintenance of Way shop. 'He gave very unselfishly of himself - that just speaks to who he is.'

McMullen began his career in February 1970 as a yard clerk for the Missouri Pacific in Kansas City, Missouri. After being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War for a few years, he came back to the railroad to work in several clerk positions, handling work orders, keeping track of inbound and outbound train and transfers, and carload inspection and maintenance. In 1989, he traded his yard job for an office job in St. Louis to become a customer service representative in the National Customer Service Center. He had a similar job in Omaha from 2004-2006 before moving to Denver to take the position he held until he retired in July.

McMullen's generous spirit, caring nature and strong faith are traits he carried with him throughout his career in interactions with customers and co-workers. He was a trusted leader skilled at troubleshooting and a hard worker who finished every job from beginning to end.

McMullen in the Denver Rock Island Railroad Yard in 2013 with his Harley and old Rock Island units.

'He's cradle to grave,' said Craig Lund, foreman in Denver's Maintenance of Way shop. 'He sees things through and works out the bugs. When it's done, it's done - the job is completed 100%.'

McMullen plans to spend retirement renovating his cabin near Rocky Mountain National Park, riding his Harley and taking trips to California and Florida. He's eager to start his next chapter, but will miss the co-workers who have become a significant part of his life over the past 50 years.

'I will miss the people,' McMullen said. 'I've met some of the most incredible people during my career. I'm very appreciative to have been part of the railroad's success.'

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
05:48pUNION PACIFIC : Generous Spirit Is Hallmark of McMullen's 50 Years on Railroad
PU
08:45aDUKE REALTY : Acquisitions planned developments add nearly 1.1m sf to northern c..
AQ
02/22UNION PACIFIC : Judge says railroad talks should be included in lawsuits
AQ
02/22UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Raymond James 42n..
PR
02/18NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION : and Union Pacific Deepen Partnership to Connect an En..
PR
02/17UNION PACIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17North American Rail Traffic Rose 0.2% in Week Ended Feb. 13
DJ
02/16UNION PACIFIC : Announces Marketing and Sales, Loup Logistics Appointments
PU
02/16UNION PACIFIC : Our Journey to Growth Transformation
PU
02/12UNION PACIFIC : New UP-Developed Technology Builds Better, Safer Trains
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 978 M - -
Net income 2021 6 308 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 960
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 227,32 $
Last Close Price 206,96 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.40%138 541
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.20%76 287
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.52%65 557
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.79%48 434
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN4.14%19 414
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.29%12 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ