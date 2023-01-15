Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
213.23 USD   -0.68%
02:00pUnion Pacific : Invented the Ski Chairlift?
PU
01/12Union Pacific : Anheuser-Busch Partners with Union Pacific for Wholesale Delivery
PU
01/12Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $212 From $214, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Invented the Ski Chairlift?

01/15/2023 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You expect innovation from a name like Union Pacific, although with the company's rich history, you may be surprised how far its achievements in technology and engineering reach. Take for example the ski chairlift, spotlighted in the Union Pacific Museum's newest exhibit, "Discovered!: Winter Sports Under a Summer Sun: The Railroad and Sun Valley."

Subscribe to Inside Track

In 1936, in hopes of boosting passenger travel on its rails, Union Pacific built a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, called Sun Valley Resort. In those days, skiers relied on tricky rope-tows to access the top of a mountain. During the resort's planning stages, Union Pacific's Chairman of the Board, Averell Harriman, thought the destination could lure more visitors by offering a safer, faster way to get skiers up the slopes. He asked the railroad's mechanical engineers to develop something new.

Union Pacific's James Curran, an Omaha-based Engineering Department employee, had previously worked for Paxton Vierling Steel in the Gulf ports. There he watched pulley systems hook bunches of bananas and haul them to the dock. Curran figured hauling bananas and hauling skiers was not all that different - limit bruising and try not to drop them.

The prototype of the first chairlift tested on the streets of Omaha, Nebraska.

Curran had only a few months to engineer, build, test and install his idea for a completely new kind of ski lift that used chairs. He built a prototype in the back of a pickup truck and mounted a pair of skis onto roller skates. Testing on Omaha streets, a co-worker would slowly drive the truck alongside Curran until the chair met the back of his knees. Curran would roll forward on the skates until he settled gently into the seat. After trying it himself, Harriman declared it a success.

When the Sun Valley Resort opened in December 1936, Life Magazine featured the remarkable new ski chairlift - it quickly became an iconic image of Sun Valley, and the technology spread across the globe.

The Union Pacific Museum, located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, houses archives of Union Pacific's destination operations from Sun Valley to the western National Parks. These include original records, blueprints, films and images that can't be found anywhere else.

Learn more about how and why Union Pacific opened a ski resort by visiting the museum's newest exhibit, open now through August.

Inspired by this history? You can be part of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum story: Join today as a patron or volunteer!

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2023 18:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
02:00pUnion Pacific : Invented the Ski Chairlift?
PU
01/12Union Pacific : Anheuser-Busch Partners with Union Pacific for Wholesale Delivery
PU
01/12Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $212 From $214, Maintains Hold ..
MT
01/11Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Union Pacific to $215 From $200, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
01/11Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Union Pacific to $242 From $235, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Union Pacific to $179 From $177, Maintains Equal..
MT
01/11Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Union Pacific to $230 From $220, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
01/04US Rail Traffic for Month, Week Ending Dec. 31 Drops 6.8% Year-on-Year
MT
01/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Union Pacific to $200 From $205, Maintains Equal-We..
MT
01/03Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 007 M - -
Net income 2022 7 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 30 582
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 213,23 $
Average target price 219,93 $
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION3.68%137 080
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.98%83 489
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.96%73 486
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.53%62 084
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.2.26%11 021
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.6.43%8 861