    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Union Pacific Launches New 'Learn My Name' Tool to Build Inclusiveness

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Few things are more personal than your name. Maybe our fingerprints, but we aren't as touchy about them (pun intended). If you are lucky enough to pronounce someone's first name correctly, then good luck with their last name. In the U.S. alone, there are at least 151,000 different family names.

Union Pacific has a new tool allowing employees to audibly record and phonetically spell names within the company directory.

"When sixth grade boys learned my name could be pronounced de-BRA, it was a long year," said Debra Schrampfer, assistant vice president and Chief Diversity Officer. "It's OK to snicker; I'm over it now. That said, I'm thrilled we are able to be more respectful as adults in the workplace."

For those hearing impaired, the new phonetic feature is extremely helpful. And for those whose first language is not English, the audible recording is just as important.

This simple, yet critical tool allows employees to be inclusive. Nothing makes a team member feel more included, or more excluded, than how you say their name.

The idea for this new UP tool emerged after Courtney Coleman, senior director-Supplier Diversity, Supply Chain, made a vendor call and saw a need within the railroad community. The Diversity and Inclusion team worked with Kelly Cranor and Krystyn Kallhoff, managers-Technology Support, Workforce Resources, to create a simple, convenient option for railroaders systemwide.

"This project is a great example of how everyone can play a role in D&I," Schrampfer said.

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 702 M - -
Net income 2021 6 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 29 877
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 240,28 $
Average target price 251,34 $
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION14.11%154 470
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.21%94 458
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.59%70 963
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.24%50 110
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-12.78%27 511
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.21%12 933