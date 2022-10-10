Union Pacific : Marks World Mental Health Day With a Reminder - Help is Only a Phone Call Away

A simple truth in life is that all of us will struggle at some point in time with mental health, whether we are facing the end of a marriage or dealing with anxiety, stress or depression.

At Union Pacific, help is a phone call away.

Oct. 10 marks World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against mental health social stigma. It also serves to as a reminder that Union Pacific's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is open 24 hours a day, offering direct support from a counselor. Whether you or your family need short-term counseling or require a referral for longer extended care, the EAP benefit is there to help.

Union Pacific employees and their families, simply call: (800) 779-1212. All calls and inquiries are confidential.