Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16 2022-10-10 pm EDT
194.53 USD   -0.56%
12:22pUnion Pacific : Marks World Mental Health Day With a Reminder - Help is Only a Phone Call Away
PU
10:52aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $219 From $243, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09:48aWells Fargo Cuts Union Pacific's Price Target to $210 From $218, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Marks World Mental Health Day With a Reminder - Help is Only a Phone Call Away

10/10/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A simple truth in life is that all of us will struggle at some point in time with mental health, whether we are facing the end of a marriage or dealing with anxiety, stress or depression.

Subscribe to Inside Track

At Union Pacific, help is a phone call away.

Oct. 10 marks World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against mental health social stigma. It also serves to as a reminder that Union Pacific's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is open 24 hours a day, offering direct support from a counselor. Whether you or your family need short-term counseling or require a referral for longer extended care, the EAP benefit is there to help.

Union Pacific employees and their families, simply call: (800) 779-1212. All calls and inquiries are confidential.

Talking Openly About Mental Health

While people can manage personal problems on their own, occasional help from a skilled professional can provide focus, direction and support. Union Pacific's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is designed to provide that help. The EAP provides counseling and referral services for employees and their families who are experiencing personal or work-related problems.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
12:22pUnion Pacific : Marks World Mental Health Day With a Reminder - Help is Only a Phone Call ..
PU
10:52aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $219 From $243, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09:48aWells Fargo Cuts Union Pacific's Price Target to $210 From $218, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
10/07Fitch Affirms Union Pacific at 'A-'/'F1'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/06Union Pacific Railroad, ZTR to Develop Hybrid-Electric Locomotives
MT
10/06Union Pacific and ZTR Partner on New Hybrid-Electric Locomotives
PR
10/04Driving Toward Sustainability : Union Pacific Grows Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
PU
09/30Barclays Lowers Union Pacific's Price Target to $235 From $255, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
09/29California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why
AQ
09/29Citigroup Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $210 From $220, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 953 M - -
Net income 2022 7 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 30 452
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 195,62 $
Average target price 230,44 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-22.35%122 161
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.92%75 330
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.78%64 170
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-27.93%50 397
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-11.91%11 745
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-20.77%7 757