Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : New Maintenance of Way Machine Completes Maiden Voyage

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Part tie pickup, part brush cutter, part ditch cleaner, the new Maintenance of Way machine might just be the most versatile piece of equipment in Union Pacific's arsenal.

Subscribe to Inside Track

And that's the point, according to Salt Lake City-based Kevin Packard, track supervisor, Engineering.

"We're just hitting the tip of the iceberg of what we can really do with this," he said.

The high-tech work equipment is part of the railroad's Scrap Material Recycling Team (SMRT) and has evolved dramatically since it was first introduced two years ago.

Now on its sixth iteration, this piece of SMRT equipment and its crew no longer just pick up ties; they can clear vegetation and spray for weeds along railroad right of way, collect scrap metal, and load cars with ballast, the rock used to stabilize tracks.

"When we go along a territory, it looks 100% different and better in every single way than before we got there," Packard said.

Union Pacific's New Maintenance of Way Machine Completes Maiden Voyage

Part tie pickup, part brush cutter, part ditch cleaner, the new Maintenance of Way machine might just be the most versatile piece of equipment in Union Pacific's arsenal.

Now on its sixth iteration, this piece of SMRT equipment and its crew no longer just pick up ties; they can clear vegetation and spray for weeds along railroad right of way, collect scrap metal, and load cars with ballast, the rock used to stabilize tracks.

Union Pacific's newest Maintenance of Way machine, the MW958-700. The new high-tech work equipment is extremely versatile; it can not only pick up ties, but clear vegetation, collect scrap metal and load cars with ballast, the rock used to stabilize tracks.

Currently, six units are in service across UP's 23-state system with plans to add an additional one early this year. Four sets of equipment are dedicated to the Northern region, two for the Southern region, and one more set for manufacturing.

Though this version recently completed its maiden voyage, the MofW team continues to improve the concept. Over the next 12 to 18 months, they'll experiment with even more use cases, including snow removal between Roseville and Donner Pass in California.

If all goes well, this moving factory could see widespread adoption at the railroad.

"The beauty for me is this is something we used to contract out," Packard said. "Now we bring this back in-house, we create jobs for our own employees, and that gives them extra motivation to be successful."

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
04:16pUNION PACIFIC : New Maintenance of Way Machine Completes Maiden Voyage
PU
04:02pUNION PACIFIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08:16aUNION PACIFIC : Elects Teresa Finley to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:11aUNION PACIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08:07aUnion Pacific Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies
AQ
08:07aTuSimple Automates Nation's First Trucking Lane in Arizona, Will Haul Driver Out Freigh..
AQ
08:01aUnion Pacific Elects Teresa Finley to Board of Directors
PR
02/03Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend and Announces New Share ..
PR
02/03Union Pacific Corporation Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2022, Payable on March 3..
CI
02/03Union Pacific Board of Directors Appoints Beth Whited to New Sustainability and Strateg..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 649 M - -
Net income 2021 6 499 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,59x
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 29 905
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 244,35 $
Average target price 268,43 $
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.01%157 087
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.89%85 719
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.35%66 242
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.92%66 153
AMERCO-16.06%11 805
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-16.79%11 595