Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : New Vegetation Management Technology Traversing Union Pacific Tracks

03/04/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weeds have met their match with a new innovation traversing Union Pacific's tracks systemwide.

Developed by the railroad's own employees, the new spraying technology boosts its ability to manage vegetation while translating to more efficiency for Union Pacific's entire 23-state network.

"Clearing vegetation is an important part of track management," said Antonio Buelna, director-Rail Management, Engineering. "It eliminates potential tripping hazards and helps make signage more visible for employees and communities."

Introducing Union Pacific's New Vegetation Sprayer

Developed by the railroad's own employees, the new spraying technology boosts its ability to manage vegetation while translating to more efficiency for Union Pacific's entire 23-state network.

Union Pacific's fleet of hyrail trucks previously sprayed vegetation from the rails, typically covering up to 30 miles of track on a productive day. Although the trucks were a valuable tool, spraying from the tracks typically meant the path was off-limits for trains.

"They both can't occupy the same track, so it can lead to network congestion," Buelna said.

He and others on the Union Pacific team worked together to devise a solution: rather than using a hyrail truck, the new design features equipment pulling five water cars - and at the tail end, a sprayer car tackling vegetation.

Since Union Pacific started testing the equipment in May 2021, its standard 12-hour shift has covered around 160 track miles a day. The system carries 100,000 gallons of water and consumes 25-60 gallons per mile.

The spray equipment works in tandem with freight operations to keep the supply chain moving.

"It reduces the network impact," Buelna said. "It's a win-win - there is less network congestion, and we're more effective with our resources and moving customers' goods."

Subscribe to Inside Track

Buelna said it's rewarding to see the equipment making a difference, and it wouldn't have happened without so many hands pitching in.

"I've seen it as my little baby," he said. "It's been great to watch it move from the design process to actual execution and implementation. It's taken buy-in from many other departments, including Supply Chain, Tech, Engineering, Harriman Dispatching Center and Mechanical. It's a multi-team success."

Crew quarters will be added to the equipment this July, allowing the service to operate 24/7 and cover around 300 miles a day.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:08:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
05:09pUNION PACIFIC : New Vegetation Management Technology Traversing Union Pacific Tracks
PU
03/03UNION PACIFIC : Loup Logistics Acquires Big Footprint in Hot Arizona Market
PU
03/02A WIN-WIN : Texas Siding Projects Get Boost from Diverse Suppliers
PU
03/01'HAPPY BIRTHDAY, YELLOWSTONE : ' Union Pacific and National Park Foundation Celebrate Nati..
PU
02/28UNION PACIFIC : Kenefick Winner Vanzant Looks to Bridge Gap, Raise Safety Standard
PU
02/25SERVE, GROW, WIN &NDASH; TOGETHER : Union Pacific Leaders Celebrate Success, Look to the F..
PU
02/25UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24UNION PACIFIC : Lowers Fuel Consumption Third Year in a Row
PU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2..
CI
02/18UNION PACIFIC : Six-Year-Old Rail Fan's Make-A-Wish Comes True in Houston
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 611 M - -
Net income 2022 7 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,20x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 29 905
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 255,46 $
Average target price 268,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.17%162 702
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.80%87 300
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.36%68 957
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-9.57%65 219
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.70%13 211
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-10.93%9 101