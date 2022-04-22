Union Pacific : Postpones Big Boy No. 4014 West Coast Steam Tour

Omaha, Neb., April 22, 2022

Union Pacific today announced plans to postpone the Big Boy No. 4014's West Coast Steam Tour to focus its efforts on easing supply chain congestion. The tour had been scheduled to depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26.

"We know many rail enthusiasts make travel plans and communities prepare to act as host, which is why we made this decision now," said Scott Moore, senior vice president - Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "We have a duty to continue our efforts to reduce supply chain congestion and provide customers the service they deserve; given the impact of a steam tour on our operations that focus must be our priority."

Union Pacific will communicate updated plans for a steam tour once service performance levels return to normal. For information regarding the Big Boy and future tour information, join the Union Pacific Steam Club at http://up.com/SteamClub.

