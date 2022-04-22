Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 12:24:12 pm EDT
238.00 USD   -2.62%
12:08pUNION PACIFIC : Postpones Big Boy No. 4014 West Coast Steam Tour
PU
08:19aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $276 From $271, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/21UNION PACIFIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Postpones Big Boy No. 4014 West Coast Steam Tour

04/22/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Union Pacific Postpones Big Boy No. 4014 West Coast Steam Tour

Omaha, Neb., April 22, 2022

Union Pacific today announced plans to postpone the Big Boy No. 4014's West Coast Steam Tour to focus its efforts on easing supply chain congestion. The tour had been scheduled to depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26.

"We know many rail enthusiasts make travel plans and communities prepare to act as host, which is why we made this decision now," said Scott Moore, senior vice president - Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "We have a duty to continue our efforts to reduce supply chain congestion and provide customers the service they deserve; given the impact of a steam tour on our operations that focus must be our priority."

Union Pacific will communicate updated plans for a steam tour once service performance levels return to normal. For information regarding the Big Boy and future tour information, join the Union Pacific Steam Club at http://up.com/SteamClub.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 16:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
12:08pUNION PACIFIC : Postpones Big Boy No. 4014 West Coast Steam Tour
PU
08:19aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $276 From $271, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
04/21UNION PACIFIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/21Union Pacific rate hikes push railroad's Q1 profit up 22%
AQ
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Union Pacific Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/21Union Pacific's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
04/21UNION PACIFIC : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/21UNION PACIFIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/21Earnings Flash (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $5.86B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04/21Earnings Flash (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $2.57, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 422 M - -
Net income 2022 7 324 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
EV / Sales 2023 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 30 189
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 244,40 $
Average target price 269,78 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.93%153 578
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.12%89 604
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.23%72 482
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-10.01%64 495
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.08%13 067
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-19.59%8 031