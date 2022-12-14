Union Pacific : Progress, Sustainability at Forefront for Peterburs

As Union Pacific drives its ESG efforts forward, Kevin Peterburs, senior manager-Environmental Site Remediation, leads by example in his pursuit of furthering sustainability initiatives.

This commitment earned him recognition as Union Pacific's 2022 Association of American Railroads (AAR) Professional Environmental Excellence Award nominee, the rail industry's highest honor for environmental professionals.

Peterburs, right, accepts his award from the AAR's Devin Sprinkle, assistant vice president of environment, hazardous materials and climate change.

Throughout his five years of service, Peterburs has managed comprehensive environmental remediation projects across Union Pacific's 23-state system.

"Kevin has done an excellent job managing a challenging portfolio of remediation projects to reduce our environmental footprint," said Mark Lutz, AVP-Fuel and Environmental Management. "He plays a prominent role supporting UP's scientific approach to risk management at multiple high-profile sites."

Peterburs serves as the lead for Union Pacific's Site Remediation Project Management program, designed to build the expertise and effectiveness of the railroad's environmental consultant teams. He was an integral part of the 2022 vendor symposium, where he presented on project management, the use of metrics, environmental justice and other topics to drive continual progress systemwide.

Additionally, he offers time and energy onboarding new employees with efficient training efforts, greatly reducing the ramp-up time for new project managers.

Peterburs' dedication to sustainability doesn't stop there. Outside work, he is committed to recycling, river cleanup projects and riding his bike on old trails that were formerly a Union Pacific right of way.

"Kevin's high level of technical expertise coupled with an aggressive drive to progress our sustainability and remediation initiatives makes him an effective advocate for the company and environment," Lutz said.

Congratulations, Kevin.