Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific Railroad Earns Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 `Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' List

01/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad was named a 2022 "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," earning a 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index. The index is the nation's leading benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Union Pacific is the only Class I railroad earning a 100% rating on the list.       

"Union Pacific is proud to lead the rail industry on its journey to creating greater workplace equality," said Beth Whited, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "This recognition is the culmination of our team working together for decades to relentlessly drive change."

To earn top marks, companies must meet the Corporate Equality Index's criteria in four categories: workforce protections of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression; inclusive benefits and health plans; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship.

"Our 100% score reflects the hard work we've undertaken to better align our policies and programs with our railroad's values," said Debra Schrampfer, assistant vice president and Chief Diversity Officer. "We broadened our benefit offerings to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ employees, created an environment of belonging with strategic and sustained programming, empowered our systems with gender-neutral optionality, and promoted learning opportunities for all."

Union Pacific has nine employee-led Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that help promote a diverse and inclusive culture for all employees. ERGs are open to all employees from traditionally underrepresented groups, as well as allies who support these groups. BRIDGES, Union Pacific's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Employee Network, played a critical role advancing policies that effect the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm proud to work for a company that truly values diversity, equity and inclusion," said David Edmund Black, president, BRIDGES. "I'd like to sincerely thank the BRIDGES team, past and present; Workforce Resources; and senior leadership for their efforts building a railroad that better reflects the communities where we live and work."

This is Union Pacific's first 100% Corporate Equality Index ranking from the Human Rights Campaign. In 2021, the railroad received a 95% rating.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-railroad-earns-perfect-score-on-the-human-rights-campaigns-2022-best-places-to-work-for-lgbtq-equality-list-301469905.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
11:01aUnion Pacific Railroad Earns Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 `Best Pl..
PR
01/26UNION PACIFIC : Dispatcher's Swift Actions Aid Youth in Distress
PU
01/26Union Pacific's Loup Logistics Acquires Phoenix Transload Facility From Precision Compo..
MT
01/25Loup Logistics Acquires Phoenix Transload Facility
PR
01/24Deutsche Bank Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $260 From $270, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/21US Stocks Slump to New 2022 Lows Friday; Nasdaq Down 12% This Month as Netflix Dives
MT
01/21UNION PACIFIC : Gov. Newsom Stands with Union Pacific and Law Enforcement; Calls for Actio..
PU
01/21UBS Adjusts Union Pacific Price Target to $283 From $279, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/21JPMorgan Adjusts Union Pacific Price Target to $267 From $264, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
01/21Goldman Sachs Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $261 From $252, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations