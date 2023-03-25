Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Union Pacific Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
188.51 USD   +1.24%
05:18pUnion Pacific : Reaches Labor Agreement with Largest Union
PU
03:17p2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated
AQ
03/24Texas Police : Migrants found 'suffocating' in train; 2 dead
AQ
Union Pacific : Reaches Labor Agreement with Largest Union

03/25/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
Union Pacific Reaches Labor Agreement with Largest Union Agreement with SMART-TD provides greater flexibility for railroad, improves service for customers and enhances quality of life for employees

Omaha, Neb., March 25, 2023

Union Pacific reached a tentative crew consist agreement with General Committee 953, part of its largest union, The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD).

The proposed agreement makes no changes to the current conductor position staffing each train as part of a two-person crew, provides long-term job protection to current employees, and gives the railroad greater flexibility to deploy brake or switch persons to work either in or outside the yard. The proposed agreement, if ratified, closes Union Pacific's current Section 6 Notice to redeploy conductors on this committee.

"We are pleased that Union Pacific is focusing on quality of life for our conductor workforce," said Jeremy Ferguson, president of SMART-TD. "Along with the scheduling enhancements, which were part of last year's national agreements, we have an opportunity to positively impact our conductors by giving them fixed days off and greater certainty about their weekly assignments."

"This agreement with SMART-TD reflects Union Pacific's commitment to enhance the quality of life for our employees through predictable, scheduled shift work while giving us greater scheduling flexibility that will also improve customer service," said Beth Whited, executive vice president - Sustainability and Strategy and CHRO. "We are working to finalize the contract details as quickly as possible."

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

About SMART-TD

SMART Transportation Division is comprised of approximately 125,000 active and retired members who work in a variety of different crafts in the transportation industry. These crafts include employees on every Class I railroad, Amtrak, many shortline railroads, bus and mass transit employees and airport personnel. More information about the union is available at www.smart-union.org.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 21:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
