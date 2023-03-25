Union Pacific : Reaches Labor Agreement with Largest Union

Omaha, Neb., March 25, 2023

Union Pacific reached a tentative crew consist agreement with General Committee 953, part of its largest union, The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD).

The proposed agreement makes no changes to the current conductor position staffing each train as part of a two-person crew, provides long-term job protection to current employees, and gives the railroad greater flexibility to deploy brake or switch persons to work either in or outside the yard. The proposed agreement, if ratified, closes Union Pacific's current Section 6 Notice to redeploy conductors on this committee.

"We are pleased that Union Pacific is focusing on quality of life for our conductor workforce," said Jeremy Ferguson, president of SMART-TD. "Along with the scheduling enhancements, which were part of last year's national agreements, we have an opportunity to positively impact our conductors by giving them fixed days off and greater certainty about their weekly assignments."

"This agreement with SMART-TD reflects Union Pacific's commitment to enhance the quality of life for our employees through predictable, scheduled shift work while giving us greater scheduling flexibility that will also improve customer service," said Beth Whited, executive vice president - Sustainability and Strategy and CHRO. "We are working to finalize the contract details as quickly as possible."

