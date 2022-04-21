|
Union Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
- Earnings per diluted share of $2.57
- Operating revenue up 17%
- Operating income up 19%
OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share.
"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers. We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."
Financial Results: Revenue Growth Drives First Quarter Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021
- Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.
- Union Pacific's 59.4% operating ratio improved 70 basis points. Operating ratio included 160 basis points of positive impact from 2021 weather events. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 80 basis points.
- Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 19%.
- The company repurchased 11.0 million shares in first quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion.
Operating Performance: Operational Inefficiencies and Incidents Impacted Service and Productivity
First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021
- Quarterly freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline.
- Average maximum train length was flat.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,056 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.
- Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
- Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.97 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.85 for 2021.
2022 Guidance
Updated
- Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%
- Pressure from rising fuel prices and current operational performance
Affirmed
- Full year volume growth exceeding Industrial Production
- Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
- Incremental margins of mid-60%
- Capital spending of $3.3 billion
- Dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
- Share repurchases in line with 2021
First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Quarter
For the Periods Ended March 31,
2022
2021
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,440
$
4,649
17
%
Other Revenues
420
352
19
Total operating revenues
5,860
5,001
17
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,101
1,026
7
Fuel
714
411
74
Purchased services and materials
561
490
14
Depreciation
555
549
1
Equipment and other rents
215
212
1
Other
337
320
5
Total operating expenses
3,483
3,008
16
Operating Income
2,377
1,993
19
Other income, net
47
51
(8)
Interest expense
(307)
(290)
6
Income before income taxes
2,117
1,754
21
Income taxes
(487)
(413)
18
Net Income
$
1,630
$
1,341
22
%
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.58
$
2.01
28
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.57
$
2.00
29
Weighted average number of shares - basic
632.2
667.6
(5)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
633.6
669.2
(5)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.18
$
0.97
22
Operating Ratio
59.4
%
60.1
%
(0.7)
pts
Effective Tax Rate
23.0
%
23.5
%
(0.5)
pts
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
1st Quarter
For the Periods Ended March 31,
2022
2021
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
877
$
766
14
%
Fertilizer
180
170
6
Food & refrigerated
267
235
14
Coal & renewables
508
341
49
Bulk
1,832
1,512
21
Industrial chemicals & plastics
520
435
20
Metals & minerals
485
375
29
Forest products
364
316
15
Energy & specialized markets
552
530
4
Industrial
1,921
1,656
16
Automotive
501
447
12
Intermodal
1,186
1,034
15
Premium
1,687
1,481
14
Total
$
5,440
$
4,649
17
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
205
203
1
%
Fertilizer
45
44
2
Food & refrigerated
47
45
4
Coal & renewables
225
174
29
Bulk
522
466
12
Industrial chemicals & plastics
160
140
14
Metals & minerals
182
146
25
Forest products
64
60
7
Energy & specialized markets
131
139
(6)
Industrial
537
485
11
Automotive
190
180
6
Intermodal [a]
757
796
(5)
Premium
947
976
(3)
Total
2,006
1,927
4
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,269
$
3,782
13
%
Fertilizer
4,016
3,852
4
Food & refrigerated
5,637
5,234
8
Coal & renewables
2,262
1,958
16
Bulk
3,508
3,246
8
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,247
3,113
4
Metals & minerals
2,660
2,563
4
Forest products
5,672
5,244
8
Energy & specialized markets
4,219
3,828
10
Industrial
3,574
3,417
5
Automotive
2,640
2,485
6
Intermodal [a]
1,566
1,299
21
Premium
1,782
1,517
17
Average
$
2,711
$
2,413
12
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
909
$
960
Short-term investments
46
46
Other current assets
2,921
2,545
Investments
2,279
2,241
Properties, net
55,064
54,871
Operating lease assets
1,727
1,787
Other assets
1,105
1,075
Total assets
$
64,051
$
63,525
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,559
$
2,166
Other current liabilities
3,903
3,578
Debt due after one year
30,680
27,563
Operating lease liabilities
1,291
1,429
Deferred income taxes
12,739
12,675
Other long-term liabilities
1,982
1,953
Total liabilities
52,154
49,364
Total common shareholders' equity
11,897
14,161
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
64,051
$
63,525
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Year-to-Date
for the Periods Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,630
$
1,341
Depreciation
555
549
Deferred income taxes
60
54
Other - net
(9)
14
Cash provided by operating activities
2,236
1,958
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(848)
(536)
Maturities of short-term investments
-
24
Purchases of short-term investments
-
(24)
Other - net
12
31
Cash used in investing activities
(836)
(505)
Financing Activities
Debt issued
3,490
-
Share repurchase programs
(2,743)
(1,347)
Debt repaid
(866)
(47)
Dividends paid
(743)
(650)
Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement
(440)
-
Net issuance of commercial paper
(100)
(15)
Other - net
(51)
(14)
Cash used in financing activities
(1,453)
(2,073)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(53)
(620)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
983
1,818
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
930
$
1,198
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
2,236
$
1,958
Cash used in investing activities
(836)
(505)
Dividends paid
(743)
(650)
Free cash flow
$
657
$
803
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
1st Quarter
For the Periods Ended March 31,
2022
2021
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)
198
209
(5)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
24.1
25.2
(4)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
24.0
23.5
2
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
130
138
(6)
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
209,706
193,087
9
Train length (feet)
9,205
9,247
-
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)
71
77
(6)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)
62
68
(6)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,056
1,002
5
Total employees (average)
30,189
29,755
1
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
2.95
$
1.85
59
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
234
216
8
Fuel consumption rate**
1.116
1.119
-
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
21,029
20,348
3
%
Fertilizer
3,151
2,995
5
Food & refrigerated
4,702
4,498
5
Coal & renewables
24,250
17,536
38
Bulk
53,132
45,377
17
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,559
7,055
7
Metals & minerals
8,745
6,876
27
Forest products
6,625
6,318
5
Energy & specialized markets
9,066
9,590
(5)
Industrial
31,995
29,839
7
Automotive
4,147
3,773
10
Intermodal
17,918
18,375
(2)
Premium
22,065
22,148
-
Total
107,192
97,364
10
%
*
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
**
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2022
2021
Net income
$
6,812
$
6,523
Add:
Income tax expense/(benefit)
2,029
1,955
Depreciation
2,214
2,208
Interest expense
1,174
1,157
EBITDA
$
12,229
$
11,843
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(293)
(297)
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
51
56
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,987
$
11,602
Debt
$
32,239
$
29,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,596
1,759
Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,
net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($28) and ($21)
(92)
(72)
Adjusted debt
$
33,743
$
31,416
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.8
2.7
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2021, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2022.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.
**
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
