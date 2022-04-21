Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 08:07:41 am EDT
250.93 USD   +1.56%
07:55aUNION PACIFIC : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:53aUNION PACIFIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aEarnings Flash (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $5.86B, vs. Street Est of $5.759B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Union Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.57

Operating revenue up 17%
Operating income up 19%

Omaha, Neb., April 21, 2022 - Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share.

"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers. We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Drives First Quarter Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.

Union Pacific's 59.4% operating ratio improved 70 basis points. Operating ratio included 160 basis points of positive impact from 2021 weather events. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 80 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 19%.

The company repurchased 11.0 million shares in first quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion.

Operating Performance: Operational Inefficiencies and Incidents Impacted Service and Productivity

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline.

Average maximum train length was flat.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,056 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.97 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.85 for 2021.
-more-
-2-

2022 Guidance

Updated

Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%

Pressure from rising fuel prices and current operational performance

Affirmed

Full year volume growth exceeding Industrial Production

Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars

Incremental margins of mid-60%
Capital spending of $3.3 billion

Dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Share repurchases in line with 2021

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Union Pacific Investor contact: Brad Stock at 402-544-4227 or bkstock@up.com

Union Pacific Media contact: Clarissa Beyah at 402-957-4793 or cbeyah@up.com

Supplemental financial information is attached.

-more-
-3-

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

###

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022

2021

%

Operating Revenues

Freight revenues

$ 5,440 $ 4,649 17

%

Other Revenues

420 352 19

Total operating revenues

5,860 5,001 17

Operating Expenses

Compensation and benefits

1,101 1,026 7

Fuel

714 411 74

Purchased services and materials

561 490 14

Depreciation

555 549 1

Equipment and other rents

215 212 1

Other

337 320 5

Total operating expenses

3,483 3,008 16

Operating Income

2,377 1,993 19

Other income, net

47 51 (8 )

Interest expense

(307 ) (290 ) 6

Income before income taxes

2,117 1,754 21

Income taxes

(487 ) (413 ) 18

Net Income

$ 1,630 $ 1,341 22

%

Share and Per Share

Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58 $ 2.01 28

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57 $ 2.00 29

Weighted average number of shares - basic

632.2 667.6 (5 )

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

633.6 669.2 (5 )

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18 $ 0.97 22

Operating Ratio

59.4 % 60.1 % (0.7)

pts

Effective Tax Rate

23.0 % 23.5 % (0.5)

pts

1

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022

2021

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)

Grain & grain products

$ 877 $ 766 14

%

Fertilizer

180 170 6

Food & refrigerated

267 235 14

Coal & renewables

508 341 49

Bulk

1,832 1,512 21

Industrial chemicals & plastics

520 435 20

Metals & minerals

485 375 29

Forest products

364 316 15

Energy & specialized markets

552 530 4

Industrial

1,921 1,656 16

Automotive

501 447 12

Intermodal

1,186 1,034 15

Premium

1,687 1,481 14

Total

$ 5,440 $ 4,649 17

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

Grain & grain products

205 203 1

%

Fertilizer

45 44 2

Food & refrigerated

47 45 4

Coal & renewables

225 174 29

Bulk

522 466 12

Industrial chemicals & plastics

160 140 14

Metals & minerals

182 146 25

Forest products

64 60 7

Energy & specialized markets

131 139 (6 )

Industrial

537 485 11

Automotive

190 180 6

Intermodal [a]

757 796 (5 )

Premium

947 976 (3 )

Total

2,006 1,927 4

%

Average Revenue per Car

Grain & grain products

$ 4,269 $ 3,782 13

%

Fertilizer

4,016 3,852 4

Food & refrigerated

5,637 5,234 8

Coal & renewables

2,262 1,958 16

Bulk

3,508 3,246 8

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,247 3,113 4

Metals & minerals

2,660 2,563 4

Forest products

5,672 5,244 8

Energy & specialized markets

4,219 3,828 10

Industrial

3,574 3,417 5

Automotive

2,640 2,485 6

Intermodal [a]

1,566 1,299 21

Premium

1,782 1,517 17

Average

$ 2,711 $ 2,413 12

%

[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

2

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 909 $ 960

Short-term investments

46 46

Other current assets

2,921 2,545

Investments

2,279 2,241

Properties, net

55,064 54,871

Operating lease assets

1,727 1,787

Other assets

1,105 1,075

Total assets

$ 64,051 $ 63,525

Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity

Debt due within one year

$ 1,559 $ 2,166

Other current liabilities

3,903 3,578

Debt due after one year

30,680 27,563

Operating lease liabilities

1,291 1,429

Deferred income taxes

12,739 12,675

Other long-term liabilities

1,982 1,953

Total liabilities

52,154 49,364

Total common shareholders' equity

11,897 14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 64,051 $ 63,525
3

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net income

$ 1,630 $ 1,341

Depreciation

555 549

Deferred income taxes

60 54

Other - net

(9 ) 14

Cash provided by operating activities

2,236 1,958

Investing Activities

Capital investments*

(848 ) (536 )

Maturities of short-term investments

- 24

Purchases of short-term investments

- (24 )

Other - net

12 31

Cash used in investing activities

(836 ) (505 )

Financing Activities

Debt issued

3,490 -

Share repurchase programs

(2,743 ) (1,347 )

Debt repaid

(866 ) (47 )

Dividends paid

(743 ) (650 )

Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

(440 ) -

Net issuance of commercial paper

(100 ) (15 )

Other - net

(51 ) (14 )

Cash used in financing activities

(1,453 ) (2,073 )

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(53 ) (620 )

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

983 1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 930 $ 1,198

Free Cash Flow**

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,236 $ 1,958

Cash used in investing activities

(836 ) (505 )

Dividends paid

(743 ) (650 )

Free cash flow

$ 657 $ 803

*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

4

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022

2021

%

Operating/Performance Statistics

Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)

198 209 (5

)%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *

24.1 25.2 (4 )

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

24.0 23.5 2

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

130 138 (6 )

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

209,706 193,087 9

Train length (feet)

9,205 9,247 -

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)

71 77 (6)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)

62 68 (6)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,056 1,002 5

Total employees (average)

30,189 29,755 1

Locomotive Fuel Statistics

Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.95 $ 1.85 59

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

234 216 8

Fuel consumption rate**

1.116 1.119 -

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

Grain & grain products

21,029 20,348 3

%

Fertilizer

3,151 2,995 5

Food & refrigerated

4,702 4,498 5

Coal & renewables

24,250 17,536 38

Bulk

53,132 45,377 17

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,559 7,055 7

Metals & minerals

8,745 6,876 27

Forest products

6,625 6,318 5

Energy & specialized markets

9,066 9,590 (5 )

Industrial

31,995 29,839 7

Automotive

4,147 3,773 10

Intermodal

17,918 18,375 (2 )

Premium

22,065 22,148 -

Total

107,192 97,364 10

%

*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.

**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

5

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

Millions, Except Ratios

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022

2021

Net income

$

6,812

$

6,523

Add:
Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,029 1,955

Depreciation

2,214

2,208

Interest expense 1,174 1,157

EBITDA

$

12,229

$

11,843

Adjustments:
Other income, net (293) (297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**

51

56

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,987

$

11,602

Debt

$

32,239

$

29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,596

1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,

net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($28) and ($21)

(92)

(72)

Adjusted debt

$

33,743

$

31,416

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.8

2.7

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2021, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2022.

*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
6

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
07:55aUNION PACIFIC : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:53aUNION PACIFIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aEarnings Flash (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $5.86B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
07:49aEarnings Flash (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $2.57, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
07:46aUnion Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
04/20UNION PACIFIC : Operation RedBlock Volunteers Lean In to Support Fellow Union Pacific Co-w..
PU
04/18Union Pacific Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
AQ
04/18Union Pacific Named a Best Company for Women by Women's Choice Awards; Railroad highlig..
AQ
04/18Raymond James Adjusts Union Pacific's Price Target to $280 From $285, Maintains Strong ..
MT
04/15Union Pacific Named a Best Company for Women by Women's Choice Awards
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 176 M - -
Net income 2022 7 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,72x
EV / Sales 2023 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 29 905
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 247,07 $
Average target price 270,96 $
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.50%155 256
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.49%90 160
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.54%72 878
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.03%64 038
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.94%13 061
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-20.97%7 894