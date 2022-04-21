Union Pacific : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Union Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

● Earnings per diluted share of $2.57 ● Operating revenue up 17% ● Operating income up 19%

Omaha, Neb., April 21, 2022 - Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share.

"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers. We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Drives First Quarter Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

● Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.

● Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.

● Union Pacific's 59.4% operating ratio improved 70 basis points. Operating ratio included 160 basis points of positive impact from 2021 weather events. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 80 basis points.

● Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 19%.

● The company repurchased 11.0 million shares in first quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion.

Operating Performance: Operational Inefficiencies and Incidents Impacted Service and Productivity

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

● Quarterly freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline.

● Quarterly locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline.

● Average maximum train length was flat.

● Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,056 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.

● Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat. ● Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.97 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.85 for 2021.

2022 Guidance

Updated

● Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%

○ Pressure from rising fuel prices and current operational performance

Affirmed

● Full year volume growth exceeding Industrial Production

● Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars ● Incremental margins of mid-60%

● Capital spending of $3.3 billion

● Dividend payout target of 45% of earnings ● Share repurchases in line with 2021

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Quarter For the Periods Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,440 $ 4,649 17 % Other Revenues 420 352 19 Total operating revenues 5,860 5,001 17 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,101 1,026 7 Fuel 714 411 74 Purchased services and materials 561 490 14 Depreciation 555 549 1 Equipment and other rents 215 212 1 Other 337 320 5 Total operating expenses 3,483 3,008 16 Operating Income 2,377 1,993 19 Other income, net 47 51 (8 ) Interest expense (307 ) (290 ) 6 Income before income taxes 2,117 1,754 21 Income taxes (487 ) (413 ) 18 Net Income $ 1,630 $ 1,341 22 % Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.58 $ 2.01 28 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.00 29 Weighted average number of shares - basic 632.2 667.6 (5 ) Weighted average number of shares - diluted 633.6 669.2 (5 ) Dividends declared per share $ 1.18 $ 0.97 22 Operating Ratio 59.4 % 60.1 % (0.7) pts Effective Tax Rate 23.0 % 23.5 % (0.5) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

1st Quarter For the Periods Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 877 $ 766 14 % Fertilizer 180 170 6 Food & refrigerated 267 235 14 Coal & renewables 508 341 49 Bulk 1,832 1,512 21 Industrial chemicals & plastics 520 435 20 Metals & minerals 485 375 29 Forest products 364 316 15 Energy & specialized markets 552 530 4 Industrial 1,921 1,656 16 Automotive 501 447 12 Intermodal 1,186 1,034 15 Premium 1,687 1,481 14 Total $ 5,440 $ 4,649 17 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 205 203 1 % Fertilizer 45 44 2 Food & refrigerated 47 45 4 Coal & renewables 225 174 29 Bulk 522 466 12 Industrial chemicals & plastics 160 140 14 Metals & minerals 182 146 25 Forest products 64 60 7 Energy & specialized markets 131 139 (6 ) Industrial 537 485 11 Automotive 190 180 6 Intermodal [a] 757 796 (5 ) Premium 947 976 (3 ) Total 2,006 1,927 4 % Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,269 $ 3,782 13 % Fertilizer 4,016 3,852 4 Food & refrigerated 5,637 5,234 8 Coal & renewables 2,262 1,958 16 Bulk 3,508 3,246 8 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,247 3,113 4 Metals & minerals 2,660 2,563 4 Forest products 5,672 5,244 8 Energy & specialized markets 4,219 3,828 10 Industrial 3,574 3,417 5 Automotive 2,640 2,485 6 Intermodal [a] 1,566 1,299 21 Premium 1,782 1,517 17 Average $ 2,711 $ 2,413 12 %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 909 $ 960 Short-term investments 46 46 Other current assets 2,921 2,545 Investments 2,279 2,241 Properties, net 55,064 54,871 Operating lease assets 1,727 1,787 Other assets 1,105 1,075 Total assets $ 64,051 $ 63,525 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity Debt due within one year $ 1,559 $ 2,166 Other current liabilities 3,903 3,578 Debt due after one year 30,680 27,563 Operating lease liabilities 1,291 1,429 Deferred income taxes 12,739 12,675 Other long-term liabilities 1,982 1,953 Total liabilities 52,154 49,364 Total common shareholders' equity 11,897 14,161 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 64,051 $ 63,525

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions, Year-to-Date for the Periods Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,630 $ 1,341 Depreciation 555 549 Deferred income taxes 60 54 Other - net (9 ) 14 Cash provided by operating activities 2,236 1,958 Investing Activities Capital investments* (848 ) (536 ) Maturities of short-term investments - 24 Purchases of short-term investments - (24 ) Other - net 12 31 Cash used in investing activities (836 ) (505 ) Financing Activities Debt issued 3,490 - Share repurchase programs (2,743 ) (1,347 ) Debt repaid (866 ) (47 ) Dividends paid (743 ) (650 ) Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement (440 ) - Net issuance of commercial paper (100 ) (15 ) Other - net (51 ) (14 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,453 ) (2,073 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (53 ) (620 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 983 1,818 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 930 $ 1,198 Free Cash Flow** Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,236 $ 1,958 Cash used in investing activities (836 ) (505 ) Dividends paid (743 ) (650 ) Free cash flow $ 657 $ 803

* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.

** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

1st Quarter For the Periods Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Operating/Performance Statistics Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) 198 209 (5 )% Average train speed (miles per hour) * 24.1 25.2 (4 ) Average terminal dwell time (hours) * 24.0 23.5 2 Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 130 138 (6 ) Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 209,706 193,087 9 Train length (feet) 9,205 9,247 - Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%) 71 77 (6) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%) 62 68 (6) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,056 1,002 5 Total employees (average) 30,189 29,755 1 Locomotive Fuel Statistics Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.95 $ 1.85 59 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 234 216 8 Fuel consumption rate** 1.116 1.119 - Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions) Grain & grain products 21,029 20,348 3 % Fertilizer 3,151 2,995 5 Food & refrigerated 4,702 4,498 5 Coal & renewables 24,250 17,536 38 Bulk 53,132 45,377 17 Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,559 7,055 7 Metals & minerals 8,745 6,876 27 Forest products 6,625 6,318 5 Energy & specialized markets 9,066 9,590 (5 ) Industrial 31,995 29,839 7 Automotive 4,147 3,773 10 Intermodal 17,918 18,375 (2 ) Premium 22,065 22,148 - Total 107,192 97,364 10 %

* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.

** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Mar. 31, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2022 2021 Net income $ 6,812 $ 6,523 Add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,029 1,955 Depreciation 2,214 2,208 Interest expense 1,174 1,157 EBITDA $ 12,229 $ 11,843 Adjustments: Other income, net (293) (297) Interest on operating lease liabilities** 51 56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,987 $ 11,602 Debt $ 32,239 $ 29,729 Operating lease liabilities 1,596 1,759 Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($28) and ($21) (92) (72) Adjusted debt $ 33,743 $ 31,416 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA 2.8 2.7

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2021, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2022. * Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%. ** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

6