Union Pacific : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

● Earnings per diluted share of $2.93 ● Operating revenue up 14% ● Operating income up 1%

Omaha, Neb., July 21, 2022 - Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.

"As anticipated, the Second Quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We also experienced record high fuel prices and increasing inflation, adding pressure to our total costs. Offsetting the cost pressures were higher fuel surcharge revenue, solid core pricing, a positive mix, and continued train size initiatives. The result was operating revenue and income growth. Our network fluidity improved through the quarter, and we are positioned to grow volumes in the back half of 2022 while continuing to improve our service product."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

● Operating revenue of $6.3 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix, offset slightly by volume declines. ● Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%. ● Union Pacific's 60.2% operating ratio deteriorated by 510 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 130 basis points. ● Operating income of $2.5 billion was up 1%. ● The company repurchased 3.1 million shares in second quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $722 million.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Lag as Network Recovery Continues

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

● Quarterly freight car velocity of 187 daily miles per car, a 12% decline. ● Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 12% decline. ● Average maximum train length was flat at 9,439 feet. ● Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,034 car miles per employee, a 2% decline. ● Fuel consumption rate of 1.076, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

● Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate improved to 0.93 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.95 for first half 2021.

2022 Guidance: First Half 2022 Results Challenge Previous Full Year Volume and Operating Ratio Targets

Updated

● Stronger second half volumes should produce full year carload growth of 4% to 5% ● Full year operating ratio around 58% ● Second half operating ratio improvement vs. 2021 ● Second half incremental margins around 50%

Affirmed

● Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars ● Capital spending of $3.3 billion ● Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings ● Share repurchases in line with 2021

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 2nd Quarter Year-to-Date Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,842 $ 5,132 14 % $ 11,282 $ 9,781 15 % Other revenues 427 372 15 847 724 17 Total operating revenues 6,269 5,504 14 12,129 10,505 15 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,092 1,022 7 2,193 2,048 7 Fuel 940 497 89 1,654 908 82 Purchased services and materials 622 478 30 1,183 968 22 Depreciation 559 550 2 1,114 1,099 1 Equipment and other rents 230 200 15 445 412 8 Other 331 284 17 668 604 11 Total operating expenses 3,774 3,031 25 7,257 6,039 20 Operating Income 2,495 2,473 1 4,872 4,466 9 Other income, net 163 125 30 210 176 19 Interest expense (316 ) (282 ) 12 (623 ) (572 ) 9 Income before income taxes 2,342 2,316 1 4,459 4,070 10 Income taxes (507 ) (518 ) (2 ) (994 ) (931 ) 7 Net Income $ 1,835 $ 1,798 2 % $ 3,465 $ 3,139 10 % Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.93 $ 2.73 7 % $ 5.51 $ 4.73 16 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.93 $ 2.72 8 $ 5.50 $ 4.72 17 Weighted average number of shares - basic 625.6 658.5 (5 ) 628.9 663.1 (5 ) Weighted average number of shares - diluted 626.8 660.1 (5 ) 630.2 664.7 (5 ) Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.07 21 $ 2.48 $ 2.04 22 Operating Ratio 60.2 % 55.1 % 5.1 pts 59.8 % 57.5 % 2.3 pts Effective Tax Rate 21.6 % 22.4 % (0.8) pts 22.3 % 22.9 % (0.6) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

2nd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 867 $ 795 9 % $ 1,744 $ 1,561 12 % Fertilizer 183 179 2 363 349 4 Food & refrigerated 271 251 8 538 486 11 Coal & renewables 492 423 16 1,000 764 31 Bulk 1,813 1,648 10 3,645 3,160 15 Industrial chemicals & plastics 557 498 12 1,077 933 15 Metals & minerals 562 467 20 1,047 842 24 Forest products 386 348 11 750 664 13 Energy & specialized markets 586 546 7 1,138 1,076 6 Industrial 2,091 1,859 12 4,012 3,515 14 Automotive 561 428 31 1,062 875 21 Intermodal 1,377 1,197 15 2,563 2,231 15 Premium 1,938 1,625 19 3,625 3,106 17 Total $ 5,842 $ 5,132 14 % $ 11,282 9,781 15 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 195 204 (4 %) 400 407 (2 %) Fertilizer 53 54 (2 ) 98 98 - Food & refrigerated 48 48 - 95 93 2 Coal & renewables 202 198 2 427 372 15 Bulk 498 504 (1 ) 1,020 970 5 Industrial chemicals & plastics 161 156 3 321 296 8 Metals & minerals 205 182 13 387 328 18 Forest products 63 64 (2 ) 127 124 2 Energy & specialized markets 141 138 2 272 277 (2 ) Industrial 570 540 6 1,107 1,025 8 Automotive 192 173 11 382 353 8 Intermodal [a] 805 878 (8 ) 1,562 1,674 (7 ) Premium 997 1,051 (5 ) 1,944 2,027 (4 ) Total 2,065 2,095 (1 %) 4,071 4,022 1 % Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,451 $ 3,894 14 % $ 4,357 $ 3,838 14 % Fertilizer 3,437 3,304 4 3,701 3,550 4 Food & refrigerated 5,770 5,226 10 5,703 5,230 9 Coal & renewables 2,426 2,134 14 2,340 2,051 14 Bulk 3,642 3,266 12 3,574 3,256 10 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,455 3,189 8 3,351 3,153 6 Metals & minerals 2,755 2,569 7 2,710 2,567 6 Forest products 6,128 5,463 12 5,898 5,357 10 Energy & specialized markets 4,161 3,944 6 4,189 3,886 8 Industrial 3,674 3,442 7 3,626 3,430 6 Automotive 2,919 2,479 18 2,780 2,482 12 Intermodal [a] 1,711 1,363 26 1,641 1,332 23 Premium 1,943 1,547 26 1,864 1,532 22 Average $ 2,830 $ 2,449 16 % $ 2,771 $ 2,432 14 %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 788 $ 960 Short-term investments 46 46 Other current assets 3,142 2,545 Investments 2,287 2,241 Properties, net 55,315 54,871 Operating lease assets 1,706 1,787 Other assets 1,156 1,075 Total assets $ 64,440 $ 63,525 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity Debt due within one year $ 2,334 $ 2,166 Other current liabilities 3,668 3,578 Debt due after one year 29,673 27,563 Operating lease liabilities 1,295 1,429 Deferred income taxes 12,777 12,675 Other long-term liabilities 1,983 1,953 Total liabilities 51,730 49,364 Total common shareholders' equity 12,710 14,161 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 64,440 $ 63,525

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions, Year-to-Date for the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 3,465 $ 3,139 Depreciation 1,114 1,099 Deferred income taxes 93 128 Other - net (505 ) (147 ) Cash provided by operating activities 4,167 4,219 Investing Activities Capital investments* (1,645 ) (1,190 ) Maturities of short-term investments - 48 Purchases of short-term investments - (24 ) Other - net 105 95 Cash used in investing activities (1,540 ) (1,071 ) Financing Activities Debt issued 4,090 2,896 Share repurchase programs (3,473 ) (4,085 ) Debt repaid (1,664 ) (691 ) Dividends paid (1,556 ) (1,350 ) Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper (151 ) 125 Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement - (400 ) Debt exchange - (268 ) Other - net (42 ) (34 ) Cash used in financing activities (2,796 ) (3,807 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (169 ) (659 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 983 1,818 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 814 $ 1,159 Free Cash Flow** Cash provided by operating activities $ 4,167 $ 4,219 Cash used in investing activities (1,540 ) (1,071 ) Dividends paid (1,556 ) (1,350 ) Free cash flow $ 1,071 $ 1,798

* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

2nd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Operating/Performance Statistics Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) 187 213 (12 )% 192 211 (9 )% Average train speed (miles per hour) * 23.6 25.0 (6 ) 23.9 25.1 (5 ) Average terminal dwell time (hours) * 24.6 22.9 7 24.3 23.2 5 Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 123 140 (12 ) 126 139 (9 ) Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 209,789 207,803 1 419,495 400,890 5 Train length (feet) 9,439 9,410 - 9,321 9,330 - Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)** 62 71 (9) pts 67 74 (7) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 56 67 (11) pts 59 68 (9) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,034 1,060 (2 ) 1,045 1,031 1 Total employees (average) 30,715 30,066 2 30,452 29,910 2 Locomotive Fuel Statistics Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 4.03 $ 2.16 87 % $ 3.48 $ 2.01 73 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 226 223 1 460 439 5 Fuel consumption rate*** 1.076 1.072 - 1.096 1.095 - Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions) Grain & grain products 19,459 20,190 (4 )% 40,488 40,538 - % Fertilizer 3,115 3,169 (2 ) 6,266 6,164 2 Food & refrigerated 4,257 4,641 (8 ) 8,959 9,139 (2 ) Coal & renewables 20,558 20,716 (1 ) 44,808 38,252 17 Bulk 47,389 48,716 (3 ) 100,521 94,093 7 Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,685 7,990 (4 ) 15,244 15,045 1 Metals & minerals 9,662 8,584 13 18,407 15,460 19 Forest products 6,694 6,706 - 13,319 13,024 2 Energy & specialized markets 9,105 9,112 - 18,171 18,702 (3 ) Industrial 33,146 32,392 2 65,141 62,231 5 Automotive 4,140 3,769 10 8,287 7,542 10 Intermodal 18,710 19,878 (6 ) 36,628 38,253 (4 ) Premium 22,850 23,647 (3 ) 44,915 45,795 (2 ) Total 103,385 104,755 (1 )% 210,577 202,119 4 %

* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

2022 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,440 $ 5,842 $ 11,282 Other revenues 420 427 847 Total operating revenues 5,860 6,269 12,129 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,101 1,092 2,193 Fuel 714 940 1,654 Purchased services and materials 561 622 1,183 Depreciation 555 559 1,114 Equipment and other rents 215 230 445 Other 337 331 668 Total operating expenses 3,483 3,774 7,257 Operating Income 2,377 2,495 4,872 Other income, net 47 163 210 Interest expense (307 ) (316 ) (623 ) Income before income taxes 2,117 2,342 4,459 Income taxes (487 ) (507 ) (994 ) Net Income $ 1,630 $ 1,835 $ 3,465 Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 5.51 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.93 $ 5.50 Weighted average number of shares - basic 632.2 625.6 628.9 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 633.6 626.8 630.2 Dividends declared per share $ 1.18 $ 1.30 $ 2.48 Operating Ratio 59.4 % 60.2 % 59.8 % Effective Tax Rate 23.0 % 21.6 % 22.3 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 877 $ 867 $ 1,744 Fertilizer 180 183 363 Food & refrigerated 267 271 538 Coal & renewables 508 492 1,000 Bulk 1,832 1,813 3,645 Industrial chemicals & plastics 520 557 1,077 Metals & minerals 485 562 1,047 Forest products 364 386 750 Energy & specialized markets 552 586 1,138 Industrial 1,921 2,091 4,012 Automotive 501 561 1,062 Intermodal 1,186 1,377 2,563 Premium 1,687 1,938 3,625 Total $ 5,440 $ 5,842 $ 11,282 Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 205 195 400 Fertilizer 45 53 98 Food & refrigerated 47 48 95 Coal & renewables 225 202 427 Bulk 522 498 1,020 Industrial chemicals & plastics 160 161 321 Metals & minerals 182 205 387 Forest products 64 63 127 Energy & specialized markets 131 141 272 Industrial 537 570 1,107 Automotive 190 192 382 Intermodal [a] 757 805 1,562 Premium 947 997 1,944 Total 2,006 2,065 4,071 Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,269 $ 4,451 $ 4,357 Fertilizer 4,016 3,437 3,701 Food & refrigerated 5,637 5,770 5,703 Coal & renewables 2,262 2,426 2,340 Bulk 3,508 3,642 3,574 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,247 3,455 3,351 Metals & minerals 2,660 2,755 2,710 Forest products 5,672 6,128 5,898 Energy & specialized markets 4,219 4,161 4,189 Industrial 3,574 3,674 3,626 Automotive 2,640 2,919 2,780 Intermodal [a] 1,566 1,711 1,641 Premium 1,782 1,943 1,864 Average $ 2,711 $ 2,830 $ 2,771

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2022 2021 Net income $ 6,849 $ 6,523 Add: Income tax expense 2,018 1,955 Depreciation 2,223 2,208 Interest expense 1,208 1,157 EBITDA $ 12,298 $ 11,843 Adjustments: Other income, net (331) (297) Interest on operating lease liabilities [b] 51 56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,018 $ 11,602 Debt $ 32,007 $ 29,729 Operating lease liabilities 1,609 1,759 Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($33) and ($21) (113 ) (72 ) Adjusted debt $ 33,503 $ 31,416 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA 2.8 2.7

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2021, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2022. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. * Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

