    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-07-21 am EDT
212.07 USD   -1.11%
10:34aUNION PACIFIC : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10:01aUnion Pacific Announces Big Boy No. 4014 July Trip between Denver and Cheyenne
PR
09:07aUnion Pacific profit up as railroad delivery delays reduced
AQ
Union Pacific : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

07/21/2022
Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.93

Operating revenue up 14%
Operating income up 1%

Omaha, Neb., July 21, 2022 - Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.

"As anticipated, the Second Quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We also experienced record high fuel prices and increasing inflation, adding pressure to our total costs. Offsetting the cost pressures were higher fuel surcharge revenue, solid core pricing, a positive mix, and continued train size initiatives. The result was operating revenue and income growth. Our network fluidity improved through the quarter, and we are positioned to grow volumes in the back half of 2022 while continuing to improve our service product."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $6.3 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix, offset slightly by volume declines.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%.
Union Pacific's 60.2% operating ratio deteriorated by 510 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 130 basis points.
Operating income of $2.5 billion was up 1%.
The company repurchased 3.1 million shares in second quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $722 million.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Lag as Network Recovery Continues

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity of 187 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 12% decline.
Average maximum train length was flat at 9,439 feet.
Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,034 car miles per employee, a 2% decline.
Fuel consumption rate of 1.076, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
-more-
-2-
Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate improved to 0.93 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.95 for first half 2021.

2022 Guidance: First Half 2022 Results Challenge Previous Full Year Volume and Operating Ratio Targets

Updated

Stronger second half volumes should produce full year carload growth of 4% to 5%

Full year operating ratio around 58%

Second half operating ratio improvement vs. 2021
Second half incremental margins around 50%

Affirmed

Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
Capital spending of $3.3 billion
Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
Share repurchases in line with 2021

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Union Pacific Investor contact: Brad Stock at 402-544-4227 or bkstock@up.com

Union Pacific Media contact: Clarissa Beyah at 402-957-4793 or cbeyah@up.com

Supplemental financial information is attached.

-more-
-3-

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

###

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating Revenues

Freight revenues

$ 5,842 $ 5,132 14

%

$ 11,282 $ 9,781 15

%

Other revenues

427 372 15 847 724 17

Total operating revenues

6,269 5,504 14 12,129 10,505 15

Operating Expenses

Compensation and benefits

1,092 1,022 7 2,193 2,048 7

Fuel

940 497 89 1,654 908 82

Purchased services and materials

622 478 30 1,183 968 22

Depreciation

559 550 2 1,114 1,099 1

Equipment and other rents

230 200 15 445 412 8

Other

331 284 17 668 604 11

Total operating expenses

3,774 3,031 25 7,257 6,039 20

Operating Income

2,495 2,473 1 4,872 4,466 9

Other income, net

163 125 30 210 176 19

Interest expense

(316 ) (282 ) 12 (623 ) (572 ) 9

Income before income taxes

2,342 2,316 1 4,459 4,070 10

Income taxes

(507 ) (518 ) (2 ) (994 ) (931 ) 7

Net Income

$ 1,835 $ 1,798 2

%

$ 3,465 $ 3,139 10

%

Share and Per Share

Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.93 $ 2.73 7

%

$ 5.51 $ 4.73 16

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.93 $ 2.72 8 $ 5.50 $ 4.72 17

Weighted average number of shares - basic

625.6 658.5 (5 ) 628.9 663.1 (5 )

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

626.8 660.1 (5 ) 630.2 664.7 (5 )

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30 $ 1.07 21 $ 2.48 $ 2.04 22

Operating Ratio

60.2 % 55.1 % 5.1

pts

59.8 % 57.5 % 2.3

pts

Effective Tax Rate

21.6 % 22.4 % (0.8)

pts

22.3 % 22.9 % (0.6)

pts

1

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Freight Revenues (Millions)

Grain & grain products

$ 867 $ 795 9

%

$ 1,744 $ 1,561 12

%

Fertilizer

183 179 2 363 349 4

Food & refrigerated

271 251 8 538 486 11

Coal & renewables

492 423 16 1,000 764 31

Bulk

1,813 1,648 10 3,645 3,160 15

Industrial chemicals & plastics

557 498 12 1,077 933 15

Metals & minerals

562 467 20 1,047 842 24

Forest products

386 348 11 750 664 13

Energy & specialized markets

586 546 7 1,138 1,076 6

Industrial

2,091 1,859 12 4,012 3,515 14

Automotive

561 428 31 1,062 875 21

Intermodal

1,377 1,197 15 2,563 2,231 15

Premium

1,938 1,625 19 3,625 3,106 17

Total

$ 5,842 $ 5,132 14

%

$ 11,282 9,781 15

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

Grain & grain products

195 204 (4

%)

400 407 (2

%)

Fertilizer

53 54 (2 ) 98 98 -

Food & refrigerated

48 48 - 95 93 2

Coal & renewables

202 198 2 427 372 15

Bulk

498 504 (1 ) 1,020 970 5

Industrial chemicals & plastics

161 156 3 321 296 8

Metals & minerals

205 182 13 387 328 18

Forest products

63 64 (2 ) 127 124 2

Energy & specialized markets

141 138 2 272 277 (2 )

Industrial

570 540 6 1,107 1,025 8

Automotive

192 173 11 382 353 8

Intermodal [a]

805 878 (8 ) 1,562 1,674 (7 )

Premium

997 1,051 (5 ) 1,944 2,027 (4 )

Total

2,065 2,095 (1

%)

4,071 4,022 1

%

Average Revenue per Car

Grain & grain products

$ 4,451 $ 3,894 14

%

$ 4,357 $ 3,838 14

%

Fertilizer

3,437 3,304 4 3,701 3,550 4

Food & refrigerated

5,770 5,226 10 5,703 5,230 9

Coal & renewables

2,426 2,134 14 2,340 2,051 14

Bulk

3,642 3,266 12 3,574 3,256 10

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,455 3,189 8 3,351 3,153 6

Metals & minerals

2,755 2,569 7 2,710 2,567 6

Forest products

6,128 5,463 12 5,898 5,357 10

Energy & specialized markets

4,161 3,944 6 4,189 3,886 8

Industrial

3,674 3,442 7 3,626 3,430 6

Automotive

2,919 2,479 18 2,780 2,482 12

Intermodal [a]

1,711 1,363 26 1,641 1,332 23

Premium

1,943 1,547 26 1,864 1,532 22

Average

$ 2,830 $ 2,449 16

%

$ 2,771 $ 2,432 14

%

[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

2

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 788 $ 960

Short-term investments

46 46

Other current assets

3,142 2,545

Investments

2,287 2,241

Properties, net

55,315 54,871

Operating lease assets

1,706 1,787

Other assets

1,156 1,075

Total assets

$ 64,440 $ 63,525

Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity

Debt due within one year

$ 2,334 $ 2,166

Other current liabilities

3,668 3,578

Debt due after one year

29,673 27,563

Operating lease liabilities

1,295 1,429

Deferred income taxes

12,777 12,675

Other long-term liabilities

1,983 1,953

Total liabilities

51,730 49,364

Total common shareholders' equity

12,710 14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 64,440 $ 63,525
3

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net income

$ 3,465 $ 3,139

Depreciation

1,114 1,099

Deferred income taxes

93 128

Other - net

(505 ) (147 )

Cash provided by operating activities

4,167 4,219

Investing Activities

Capital investments*

(1,645 ) (1,190 )

Maturities of short-term investments

- 48

Purchases of short-term investments

- (24 )

Other - net

105 95

Cash used in investing activities

(1,540 ) (1,071 )

Financing Activities

Debt issued

4,090 2,896

Share repurchase programs

(3,473 ) (4,085 )

Debt repaid

(1,664 ) (691 )

Dividends paid

(1,556 ) (1,350 )

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper

(151 ) 125

Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement

- (400 )

Debt exchange

- (268 )

Other - net

(42 ) (34 )

Cash used in financing activities

(2,796 ) (3,807 )

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(169 ) (659 )

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

983 1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 814 $ 1,159

Free Cash Flow**

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 4,167 $ 4,219

Cash used in investing activities

(1,540 ) (1,071 )

Dividends paid

(1,556 ) (1,350 )

Free cash flow

$ 1,071 $ 1,798

*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.
** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
4

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)

2nd Quarter

Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Operating/Performance Statistics

Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)

187 213 (12

)%

192 211 (9

)%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *

23.6 25.0 (6 ) 23.9 25.1 (5 )

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

24.6 22.9 7 24.3 23.2 5

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

123 140 (12 ) 126 139 (9 )

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

209,789 207,803 1 419,495 400,890 5

Train length (feet)

9,439 9,410 - 9,321 9,330 -

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

62 71 (9)

pts

67 74 (7)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

56 67 (11)

pts

59 68 (9)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,034 1,060 (2 ) 1,045 1,031 1

Total employees (average)

30,715 30,066 2 30,452 29,910 2

Locomotive Fuel Statistics

Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 4.03 $ 2.16 87

%

$ 3.48 $ 2.01 73

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

226 223 1 460 439 5

Fuel consumption rate***

1.076 1.072 - 1.096 1.095 -

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

Grain & grain products

19,459 20,190 (4

)%

40,488 40,538 -

%

Fertilizer

3,115 3,169 (2 ) 6,266 6,164 2

Food & refrigerated

4,257 4,641 (8 ) 8,959 9,139 (2 )

Coal & renewables

20,558 20,716 (1 ) 44,808 38,252 17

Bulk

47,389 48,716 (3 ) 100,521 94,093 7

Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,685 7,990 (4 ) 15,244 15,045 1

Metals & minerals

9,662 8,584 13 18,407 15,460 19

Forest products

6,694 6,706 - 13,319 13,024 2

Energy & specialized markets

9,105 9,112 - 18,171 18,702 (3 )

Industrial

33,146 32,392 2 65,141 62,231 5

Automotive

4,140 3,769 10 8,287 7,542 10

Intermodal

18,710 19,878 (6 ) 36,628 38,253 (4 )

Premium

22,850 23,647 (3 ) 44,915 45,795 (2 )

Total

103,385 104,755 (1

)%

210,577 202,119 4

%

*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

*** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
5

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

2022

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues

Freight revenues

$ 5,440 $ 5,842 $ 11,282

Other revenues

420 427 847

Total operating revenues

5,860 6,269 12,129

Operating Expenses

Compensation and benefits

1,101 1,092 2,193

Fuel

714 940 1,654

Purchased services and materials

561 622 1,183

Depreciation

555 559 1,114

Equipment and other rents

215 230 445

Other

337 331 668

Total operating expenses

3,483 3,774 7,257

Operating Income

2,377 2,495 4,872

Other income, net

47 163 210

Interest expense

(307 ) (316 ) (623 )

Income before income taxes

2,117 2,342 4,459

Income taxes

(487 ) (507 ) (994 )

Net Income

$ 1,630 $ 1,835 $ 3,465

Share and Per Share

Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 5.51

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57 $ 2.93 $ 5.50

Weighted average number of shares - basic

632.2 625.6 628.9

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

633.6 626.8 630.2

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18 $ 1.30 $ 2.48

Operating Ratio

59.4 % 60.2 % 59.8 %

Effective Tax Rate

23.0 % 21.6 % 22.3 %
6

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

2022

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)

Grain & grain products $ 877 $ 867 $ 1,744
Fertilizer 180 183 363
Food & refrigerated 267 271 538
Coal & renewables 508 492 1,000

Bulk

1,832 1,813 3,645
Industrial chemicals & plastics 520 557 1,077
Metals & minerals 485 562 1,047
Forest products 364 386 750
Energy & specialized markets 552 586 1,138

Industrial

1,921 2,091 4,012
Automotive 501 561 1,062
Intermodal 1,186 1,377 2,563
Premium 1,687 1,938 3,625

Total

$ 5,440 $ 5,842 $ 11,282

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

Grain & grain products 205 195 400
Fertilizer 45 53 98
Food & refrigerated 47 48 95
Coal & renewables 225 202 427

Bulk

522 498 1,020
Industrial chemicals & plastics 160 161 321
Metals & minerals 182 205 387
Forest products 64 63 127
Energy & specialized markets 131 141 272

Industrial

537 570 1,107
Automotive 190 192 382
Intermodal [a] 757 805 1,562

Premium

947 997 1,944

Total

2,006 2,065 4,071

Average Revenue per Car

Grain & grain products $ 4,269 $ 4,451 $ 4,357
Fertilizer 4,016 3,437 3,701
Food & refrigerated 5,637 5,770 5,703
Coal & renewables 2,262 2,426 2,340
Bulk 3,508 3,642 3,574
Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,247 3,455 3,351
Metals & minerals 2,660 2,755 2,710
Forest products 5,672 6,128 5,898
Energy & specialized markets 4,219 4,161 4,189
Industrial 3,574 3,674 3,626
Automotive 2,640 2,919 2,780
Intermodal [a] 1,566 1,711 1,641
Premium 1,782 1,943 1,864
Average $ 2,711 $ 2,830 $ 2,771
[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
7

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022

2021

Net income

$

6,849

$

6,523

Add:
Income tax expense 2,018 1,955

Depreciation

2,223

2,208

Interest expense 1,208 1,157

EBITDA

$

12,298

$

11,843

Adjustments:
Other income, net (331) (297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]

51

56

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,018

$

11,602

Debt

$

32,007

$

29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,609

1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($33) and ($21) (113 ) (72 )

Adjusted debt

$

33,503

$

31,416

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.8

2.7

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2021, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2022.
[b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

8

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
