Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Six-Year-Old Rail Fan's Make-A-Wish Comes True in Houston

02/18/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When Charles Gustafson first heard about a little boy's Make-A-Wish request to "drive" a locomotive, the senior manager for Union Pacific Railroad in Houston, Texas, knew it was a tough ask.

Subscribe to Inside Track

But Gustafson and his teammates at Englewood Yard in Houston, including Tameeka McCray, manager of field operations, also knew it couldn't be a flat "no."

"Most kids love trains, but this request was special. It wasn't a project for us. It was about making Connor's wish come true," said Gustafson, senior manager, Houston Service Unit.

On Feb. 17, after months of meetings and logistical planning that involved more than two dozen people in numerous departments, 6-year-old Connor Foland's wish came true, as the surprised little boy climbed aboard a locomotive, flashing a huge smile as a seasoned Union Pacific crew showed him the rails.

"It was an honor for us to give Connor and his family this special day. I also want to say, that I couldn't be prouder of our Houston team. I know the hard work and dedication that it took to make today happen," said Andrey Drozdov, general manager, Transportation, Houston Service Unit.

All the hard work was worth it, said McCray.

"When I saw Connor and his family walking up to the tent, and I saw the excitement in Connor's eyes, I got a little teary-eyed. It just made my day to know that all our hard work paid off and we made a kid very happy," said McCray.

Connor Foland was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy - a genetic disease that damages the membrane that insulates nerve cells in your brain, about two years ago, said his mother Brianne Foland.

Connor shows his Union Pacific work badge.

The first grader and his older brother, Travis, 8, have the same critical disease and they are both doing great, after spending their fair share of time in the hospital, said Foland.

The two were granted wishes by the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter. Travis will get to learn about dinosaurs Feb. 19 at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

"When they asked Connor, 'What do you want to do? Do you want Disney World? He said, he wants to drive a train.' He never changed his mind. And, he wanted the real thing," said Brianne.

Connor has been fascinated with trains since he was 2 and it's a fascination that has never waned. "Every time a train comes by, he's ecstatic to watch it. He's just fascinated by them, learning everything he can," said Brianne.

Connor arrived at the Houston Englewood Yard to a day of festivities - a complete surprise. He didn't know until he was handed a Union Pacific work badge - complete with his picture and a work number - that he would be "driving" a train.

The Houston crew also gave Connor a replica of a locomotive, along with the proper PPE.

"The day couldn't have gone better. We made it as realistic for him as possible," said Gustafson.

"All the planning, all the work, was worth it when we saw Connor's smile in the cab. He got to feel the engine. Smell the engine and hear all the sounds, sitting in the engineer's seat."

Union Pacific's Houston Service Unit joined forces with the Make-A-Wish chapter in Houston to give Connor Foland and his family - Justine and Brianne Foland, along with his brother, Travis, 8 - a day they will remember.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
02:52pUNION PACIFIC : Six-Year-Old Rail Fan's Make-A-Wish Comes True in Houston
PU
02/17UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16UNION PACIFIC : and Lone Star College Train Truck-Driving Students with Simulated Rail Cro..
PU
02/16UNION PACIFIC : and Lone Start College Train Truck-Driving Students with Simulated Rail Cr..
PU
02/16Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Con..
PR
02/15UNION PACIFIC : Progress and Challenges Highlight Union Pacific's Diversity Efforts
PU
02/14UNION PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10UNION PACIFIC : Releases First ‘We Are One' Human Capital Report - Form 8-K
PU
02/10UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/10Union Pacific Releases First 'We Are One' Human Capital Report
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 601 M - -
Net income 2022 7 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
EV / Sales 2023 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 29 905
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 250,99 $
Average target price 268,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.75%159 855
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.19%88 383
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.48%68 276
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.04%65 620
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.59%11 762
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-11.91%8 909