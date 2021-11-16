Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : Team Effort Leads to Successful Computer-Aided Dispatching Cutover

11/16/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

35,252 track miles made up of main track, sidings and industrial leads. It's not just the distance you would travel to circle the Earth almost twice, it's also the number of main line miles cut over during Union Pacific's Computer-Aided Dispatching system (CADX) efforts - now complete.

Subscribe to Inside Track

A multiyear effort by several UP departments, CADX was developed in-house and brings numerous operational and safety efficiencies. The technology allows dispatchers to line signals and switches while issuing restrictions and authorities through the system.

"CADX finally brings critical components of the railroad into the modern era on a platform that can be supported internally for the foreseeable future," said Gary Baker, general director,Tech.

The CADX cutover impacts multiple teams in various ways, and implementation was a team effort that included members from Tech, Positive Train Control (PTC), Signal, Operations Support Group, Operations Support, Operating Practices, and Track Data and Scheduling, along with trainers, developers and those closest to the work: train dispatchers.

"The progress we have made since UP brought CADX development in-house has been amazing to see," said Susan Hunter, train dispatcher-Special Projects, Harriman Dispatching Center (HDC). "It allows for so much teamwork and flexibility. We have top-notch teams working together. Seeing dispatchers actually using it in production is very satisfying knowing all the hard work and history it took to get here."

The train dispatcher-Special Projects role is designed specifically for direct CADX collaboration with Tech. By working closely with the development and business analysis teams, requirements and testing happen real time, saving time and resources during development.

Safety is the railroad's No. 1 priority, and CADX provides several safety enhancements.

The biggest safety feature CADX has over its predecessor and others in the industry is integration with track data. This ensures protection is placed at the correct location without relying on external tools.

"With track data and timetable information embedded in CADX, the system automatically places restrictions in the proper locations, enhancing safety for crews and the general public," said Chaylea Cramer, train dispatcher-Special Projects, HDC.

In the first year alone, there has been a 58% reduction in major rule violations and close calls by train dispatchers.

"With the intellectual property and control gained from building the system in-house, we can quickly and efficiently turn our focus toward additional integrations, like weather alerts and automation of crossing protection," said Derek Wever, director-Central Dispatching System and Support, HDC. "We have the ability to use technology between Positive Train Control systems and CADX to engineer out risk and provide protection much more quickly."

CADX Cutover by the Numbers
  • 35,252 track miles
  • Nearly 70,000 assets made up of switches, signals, milepost markers and signs
  • 1,023 subdivisions and industrial leads
  • 73 train dispatcher desks across nine locations
  • 472 days, first desk to last desk cutover

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 20:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
03:27pUNION PACIFIC : Team Effort Leads to Successful Computer-Aided Dispatching Cutover
PU
11/15UNION PACIFIC : Plays Vital Role in E-Commerce Ground Deliveries
PU
11/12UNION PACIFIC : Rail Relief Gives Tech Expert a Different View of the Railroad
PU
11/12UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/11Union Pacific Launches Campaign to Honor Veterans Year-Round
PU
11/10Union Pacific Railroad Honored by U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring and Supporting Mi..
PR
11/09Union Pacific Welder Rescues Family Stranded on Crossing
PU
11/09Union Pacific Awards $5.5 Million in Grants Supporting Local Communities and Underserve..
PR
11/08Meet the Women Using Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to Help Shape Union Paci..
PU
11/08Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 712 M - -
Net income 2021 6 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 29 877
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 241,46 $
Average target price 252,28 $
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION16.43%155 229
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.33%91 201
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.98%67 017
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED9.10%51 330
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-10.76%28 149
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.86%12 429