    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12:52 2023-02-27 am EST
212.35 USD   +10.18%
Union Pacific Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 10:37am EST
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $213.77, up $19.75 or 10.18%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2023, when it closed at $214.31

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 13%

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.7% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 24.95%

--Up 4.69% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 10.29%

--Up 3.24% year-to-date

--Down 22.74% from its all-time closing high of $276.69 on March 30, 2022

--Down 13.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 28, 2022), when it closed at $245.95

--Down 22.74% from its 52-week closing high of $276.69 on March 30, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week closing low of $186.45 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $214.80; highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2023, when it hit $214.89

--Up 10.71% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 24, 2023, when it rose as much as 11.93%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:18:21 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1036ET

10:45aUnion Pacific seeks new CEO
AQ
10:37aUnion Pacific Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Dat..
DJ
10:01aWall Street climbs after worst weekly selloff of 2023
RE
09:26aBofA Securities Upgrades Union Pacific to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $24..
MT
09:16aUnion Pacific Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09:08aWall Street set for opening gains after sharp weekly losses
RE
08:58aUnion Pacific shares rise after CEO Fritz to step down amid investor pressure
RE
08:01aMore Corporate Earnings, Economic Data Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures..
MT
07:31aEquities Track Higher Pre-Bell Ahead of Latest Retail Earnings; Europe Up, Asia Down
MT
06:45aRetail Earnings Slate, GDP Outlook Buoy Street Pre-Bell, Europe Higher, Asia Slips
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 103 M - -
Net income 2023 6 980 M - -
Net Debt 2023 32 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 2,74%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
EV / Sales 2024 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 30 717
Free-Float 54,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 194,02 $
Average target price 219,89 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.30%118 716
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.54%76 953
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.63%70 809
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-8.79%51 199
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.9.59%11 691
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.9.79%9 260