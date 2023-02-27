Union Pacific Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $213.77, up $19.75 or 10.18%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2023, when it closed at $214.31

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 13%

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.7% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 24.95%

--Up 4.69% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 10.29%

--Up 3.24% year-to-date

--Down 22.74% from its all-time closing high of $276.69 on March 30, 2022

--Down 13.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 28, 2022), when it closed at $245.95

--Down 22.74% from its 52-week closing high of $276.69 on March 30, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week closing low of $186.45 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $214.80; highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2023, when it hit $214.89

--Up 10.71% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 24, 2023, when it rose as much as 11.93%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:18:21 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1036ET